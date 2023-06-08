Home » French Open: Muchova Defeats Swiatek in Finale
French Open: Muchova Defeats Swiatek in Finale

Outsider Karolina Muchova and defending champion Iga Swiatek are in the final of the French Open on Saturday. With a great fight, the Czech Muchova continued her successful run against the favored Arina Sabalenka from Belarus on Thursday and is in a Grand Slam final for the first time. The world number one Swiatek from Poland can hope for the third Paris title after the two-set win against the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

After the 6:2 7:6 (9/7) against Haddad Maia in this year’s clay court classic, Swiatek has not lost another set and also secured the top position in the world rankings by losing her pursuer Sabalenka. She goes into the final on Saturday as the favorite to win her third French Open title after 2022 and 2020.

Muchova surprisingly won the semifinals against Australian Open winner Sabalenka (BLR/2). The 26-year-old unseeded Czech prevailed against the number two seeded Belarusian 7: 6 (7/5) 6: 7 (5/7) 7: 5 and is in a Grand Slam final for the first time in her career.

Reuters/Lisi Niesner

After a tough fight, Swiatek made it to the final, just like last year

“I don’t know what happened there”

“I don’t know what happened there. The atmosphere was wonderful thanks to the people. I just kept fighting and I’m just happy,” said the world number 43. about their biggest win to date.

Muchova causes a sensation

Muchova turns game

Muchova put up a lot of effort against Sabalenka’s powerful attacking game to win in 3:13 hours. She came back in the third set after being down 2-5. At 3:5 she fended off a match point and, thanks to a suddenly very faulty Sabalenka, pulled away with a break to 6:5. The 26-year-old then used the first of three match points at 40:0.

Muchova had previously never got past the third round at the French Open, and she was also in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open in 2021.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGO/IP3press/Mylene Deroche

Sabalenka missed her first French Open final

Australian Open winner Sabalenka meanwhile missed her first final appearance at the French Open. The debate over their position on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko had repeatedly led to controversy during the tournament. She gave a press conference (PK) after her last match and distanced herself from Lukashenko. Before that, she hadn’t given a PK for two matches.

French Open in Paris

Finale:
Each Swiatek (POL/1) Karolina Muchova (CZE) -:- -:-
Semifinals:
Each Swiatek (POL/1) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/14) 6:2 7:6 (9/7)
Karolina Muchova (CZE) Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) 7:6 (7/5) 6:7 (5/7) 7:5
Quarter-final tableau:
Each Swiatek (POL/1) Coco Gauff (USA/6) 6:4 6:2
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/14) Ons Jabeur (TUN/7) 3:6 7:6 (7/5) 6:1
Karolina Muchova (CZE) Anastasia Pawljutschenkowa (RUS) 7:5 6:2
Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Jelina Switolina (UKR) 6:4 6:4

