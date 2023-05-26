French Open: Ofner storms in Paris main competition

Ofner, who had previously won against Briton Jan Choinski and Japan’s Rio Noguchi, was already 2:4 behind in the first set against Diaz Acosta, but made the rebreak to make it 4:4. After another break and a total of 49 minutes of play, Ofner was done with the first set.

In the second round, the 27-year-old remained on the road to success, beating the world number 137. equal the serve to 2:1. While the Argentine continued to struggle with his own service, Ofner served flawlessly. At 4: 2, Diaz Acosta had to fend off three breakballs to win the game. The necessary rebreak did not happen. Ofner grabbed a break. After 1:32 hours the game was over with the first match point.

IMAGO/NurPhoto



Ofner is thus in the main competition of the French Open for the second time in a row, last year he lost in round one against the German Alexander Zverev in three sets. Ofner’s greatest success in two major participations so far was the entry into the third round of the grass tournament in Wimbledon 2017.

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, clay)