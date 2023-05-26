Home » French Open: Ofner storms in Paris main competition
Sebastian Ofner has made it into the main competition of the French Open in Paris. The 27-year-old prevailed in the third qualifying round against Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-5 6-3 on Friday. In addition to Ofner (world rankings 118th), Julia Grabher will also compete against a qualifier and Dominic Thiem against Argentinian Pedro Cachin in the main competition.

Ofner, who had previously won against Briton Jan Choinski and Japan’s Rio Noguchi, was already 2:4 behind in the first set against Diaz Acosta, but made the rebreak to make it 4:4. After another break and a total of 49 minutes of play, Ofner was done with the first set.

In the second round, the 27-year-old remained on the road to success, beating the world number 137. equal the serve to 2:1. While the Argentine continued to struggle with his own service, Ofner served flawlessly. At 4: 2, Diaz Acosta had to fend off three breakballs to win the game. The necessary rebreak did not happen. Ofner grabbed a break. After 1:32 hours the game was over with the first match point.

Ofner is thus in the main competition of the French Open for the second time in a row, last year he lost in round one against the German Alexander Zverev in three sets. Ofner’s greatest success in two major participations so far was the entry into the third round of the grass tournament in Wimbledon 2017.

Men’s qualification, third round:
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/14) Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG/24) 7:5 6:3
Lucas Pouille (FRA) Yuri Rodionov (AUT/22) 1:6 7:5 6:0
Second round:
Yuri Rodionov (AUT/22) Dennis Novak (AUT) 2:6 6:3 6:4
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/14) Jan Choinski (GBR) 3:6 6:4 6:0
Andrea Vavassori (ITA) Filip Misolic (AUT/20) 6:4 6:1
First round:
Yuri Rodionov (AUT/22) Brandon Holt (USA) 7:6 (7/2) 6:4
Dennis Novak (AUT) Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 6:2 4:6 6:1
Filip Misolic (AUT/20) Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 3:6 7:6 (9/7) 6:2
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/14) Rio Noguchi (JPN) 7:6 (7/0) 6:4
Jesper de Jong (NED) Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) 4:6 6:3 6:1

