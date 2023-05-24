French Open: ÖTV duo pushes into Paris main competition

Novak, who can currently be found at 163 in the ranking, got off to a good start in the ÖTV internal duel and immediately took over the service from Rodionov (134). The 29-year-old later added a break and took the first set after 38 minutes. The second started with both sides losing serve before 24-year-old Rodionov broke his compatriot to make it 5-3 and then served out to level.

The left-hander took the momentum into the deciding set, where he managed the crucial break to make it 3-2 in the fifth game. Rodionov then no longer let Novak put him under pressure and used his first match point after a good two hours. He is still missing a win for his second French Open participation, and he has to beat the former top ten player Lucas Pouille from France.

Ofner also in the “final” after a false start

Ofner made a false start to his game, Choinski handed a break to win the first set. The 27-year-old from Styria then improved and equalized before marching away in the third set and using his third match point to make it 6-0. The Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta is the opponent in the fight for the major ticket.

GEPA/Francois Asal



The 21-year-old Styrian Misolic hardly got access to the game against Vavassori and could not dispute the service of the 28-year-old Italian. After 1:19 hours of play, the Roland Garros adventure came to an end for the 142nd in the world rankings for this year. From an Austrian point of view, Dominic Thiem and Julia Grabher have been part of the second major of the year.

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, clay)