French Open: Quarterfinal rematch of Ruud vs Rune

Last year’s finalist Ruud defeated the strong Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the round of 16 on Monday 7:6 (7/3) 7:5 7:5, but needed 3:20 hours to do so. The 24-year-old Ruud is number four in the clay court classic and lost in the 2022 final against Rafael Nadal in his 14th French Open triumph.

Sixth-ranked youngster Rune defeated Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 6-4 1-6 7-6 (10/7) in more than four hours. The 20-year-old Dane was 3:4 and 0:40 behind in the decisive set.

This is a repeat of last year’s quarter-final between Ruud and Rune, which the Norwegian won 6-1 4-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-3. In general, the Norwegian leads 4-1 head-to-head, but the Dane won the only game of the current season in the semi-finals in Rome.

Zverev has no trouble against Dimitrov

Almost simultaneously in the evening games, the German Alexander Zverev and the Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry moved into a quarter-final against each other with smooth three-set victories.

Zverev got back into the quarterfinals a year after suffering a nasty ankle injury in the semifinals against Nadal with a 6-1 6-4 6-3 win over Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov. In this he is favorite again against Etcheverry, who knocked out the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7:6 (10/8) 6:0 6:1.

Chance for revenge for Gauff against Swiatek

The world number one Swiatek reached the quarterfinals in a hurry due to the injury-related resignation of her opponent. Ukraine’s Lesja Zurenko was unable to continue playing after 31 minutes on Monday when the score was 5-1 to Swiatek. Apparently she had breathing problems.

The 22-year-old Pole did not lose a set in the course of the tournament and now meets Gauff, who defeated her 6:1 6:3 in the final last year. The 19-year-old American, who knocked out Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg in the second round, beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova from Slovakia 7:5 6:2 in the round of 16.

Haddad Maia wins marathon match

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia had already fought her way into the quarterfinals in the third longest women’s game in Roland Garros of the professional era. After 3:51 hours, the 27-year-old was able to celebrate a 6:7 (3/7) 6:3 7:5 win against the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. According to the organizers, only two women’s games at the clay court classic in Paris have lasted longer since 1968. The record is 4:07 hours from 1995.

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian in a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 1968. In this she meets title contender Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian defeated the American Bernarda Pera 6:3 6:1 in just 63 minutes.

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)

men’s singles

Round of 16 tableau: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/17) 6:3 6:2 6:2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 7:5 6:3 6:0 Novak Djokovic (SRB/3) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6:3 6:2 6:2 Karen Chatschanow (RUS/11) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 1:6 6:4 7:6 (9/7) 6:1 Holger Rune (DEN/6) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/23) 7:6 (7/3) 3:6 6:4 1:6 7:6 (10/7) Casper Ruud (NOR/4) Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7:6 (7/3) 7:5 7:5 Alexander Zverev (GER/22) Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/28) 6:1 6:4 6:3 Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/27) 7:6 (10/8) 6:0 6:1

