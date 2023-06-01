French Open results: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram win in men’s doubles; Neal Skupski advances in mixed

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have won three Grand Slam titles together

Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Britons Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski reached the second round of the men’s and mixed doubles respectively on day four of the French Open.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram beat Argentine Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 2-6 6-1 6-4.

Skupski and Mexican Giuliana Olmos defeated Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico 6-3 6-2.

They will face either Aldila Sutjiadi and Matwe Middelkoop or Latisha Chan and Hugo Nys next.

Salisbury and Ram will take on either Spanish duo Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar or South Africans Lloyd Harris and Raven Klaasen in the next round.

There were defeats for four Britons across Wednesday’s men’s and women’s doubles competitions.

Henry Patten and Julian Cash were beaten 3-6 6-3 6-3 by American Ben Shelton and Australian Max Purcell in their men’s doubles first-round match.

And in the first round of the women’s doubles, Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls were defeated 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 6-4 by Italians Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan.

There was a shock first-round exit for world number one pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic as they were beaten 3-6 6-2 6-2 by Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Japan’s Eri Hozumi.

Krejcikova and Siniakova have won five of the past six Grand Slam doubles titles together and were French Open champions in 2021.