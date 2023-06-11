French Open roundup: Alcaraz accidentally cramps Djokovic to advance to the final – yqqlm

French Open round-up: Alcaraz accidentally cramps, Djokovic advances to final

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, June 9 (Reporters Chen Yushan and Xiao Yazhuo) The men’s singles semi-finals of the 2023 French Open will be held on the 9th. The 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic and the current world number one Alcaraz It was originally going to be a peak duel, but the latter had an accidental cramp during the game, and the last two games could barely support it. In the end, Djokovic won the game 6:3, 5:7, 6:1, 6:1 and continued to move towards his 23rd Grand Slam championship trophy.

The turning point of the game came at the last point of the second game of the third set. Alcaraz suddenly couldn’t move after jumping up and returning the ball. His expression was very painful. Both the referee and Djokovic stepped forward to ask about his condition.

“I started to cramp from the end of the second set.” Alcaraz explained after the game. “The first two sets were very, very intense and the intensity was very high. I started to cramp, at first it was my arm. But in the third set In the beginning, every part of my body started to cramp, not just my arms, but every part of my legs.”

As Alcaraz said, the two sides played extremely hard in the first two sets, and both sides took one set each. But a sudden accident made the progress of the game take a turn for the worse. Since the end of the second round was not a break, in order to apply for a medical timeout, Alcaraz had to choose to give up this round and skip directly to the break after the third round. After the game restarted, Djokovic led 2:1 and took the initiative in the next game. In the last 12 rounds of the game, Djokovic won 11 rounds, and a game that was originally a needlepoint game ended in a one-sided situation.

“I feel very sorry for Alcaraz, I hope he can recover quickly and return to the game.” Djokovic said after the game, “I told him in front of the net, he knows how young he is, and there is still a lot of time to wait. Watching him, I’m sure he’ll win it here, many, many times.”

In another men’s singles semi-final, the runner-up and No. 4 seed Ruud of the previous tournament defeated German Zverev 6:3, 6:4, 6:0 in straight sets.

In the women’s doubles semi-final that day, the Chinese team “Little Flower” Wang Xinyu and Chinese Taipei veteran Xie Shuwei eliminated the US-Australian combination Martinez/Perez 6:2, 3:6, 6:3, and Canada’s Fernandez Join the finals with American player Townsend.