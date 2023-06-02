Home » French Open: Stand by Ofner – Fognini
French Open: Stand by Ofner – Fognini

Sebastian Ofner is fighting for the first time in the round of 16 of a Grand Slam tournament at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Opponent of the last Austrian in the competition, who threw the Americans Maxime Cressy and Sebastian Korda out of the tournament after a successful qualification, is the Italian Fabio Fognini.

02.06.2023

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)

Third round:
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) Fabio Fognini (ITA) * 1:2 -:- -:-

* First server in the first set

