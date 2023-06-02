French Open: Stand by Ofner – Fognini

6
Sebastian Ofner is fighting for the first time in the round of 16 of a Grand Slam tournament at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Opponent of the last Austrian in the competition, who threw the Americans Maxime Cressy and Sebastian Korda out of the tournament after a successful qualification, is the Italian Fabio Fognini.
French Open
French Open in Paris
(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)
