French Open-Swatek sent eggs in the second set to advance to the 16-year-old teenager, setting the youngest record in 18 years – yqqlm

French Open-Swatek sent eggs in the second set to advance to the 16-year-old teenager, setting the youngest record in 18 years

In the early morning of June 2nd, Beijing time, the 2023 French Open Tennis Grand Slam ended on the fifth day of competition. In the second round of the women’s singles match, the world‘s No. 1 Swatek continued to perform strongly, scoring 6-4 in the second set / 6-0 eliminated Chinese-American player Liu Jingwen, and the French Open has won 9 games in a row. In other competitions, the 16-year-old Andreyeva set a record and eliminated Parry 6-1/6-2 to advance to the third round, becoming the youngest player in the third round of the French Open since 2005.

Swatek 2-0 Liu Jingwen (6-4/6-0)

Polish supernova Swiatek has risen strongly in the last two seasons. After winning the French Open championship as a dark horse in 2020, he rose strongly last season and won 37 consecutive victories on the tour, winning 8 championships including two Grand Slam champions. Reach the top of the world. This season, Swatek reached the finals 4 times and won 2 championships. In the first round of the French Open, he defeated Buksa lightly, and in the second round his opponent was Chinese-American player Liu Jingwen.

In the first set, Swatek quickly found his form as soon as he came up. In the first game, he scored the winning point on the second break point to win the game, and then completed the second break in the third game to start 3-0. Liu Jingwen, who was behind in the score, made a slight improvement. In the fourth game, he attacked Swatek consecutively and broke back with one serve. After that, he completed the second break in the sixth game and the score came to a 3-3 tie. The break of serve continued in the seventh game. Swatek’s super high-quality serve made it difficult for his opponent to parry. He broke serve again and took a 4-3 lead. In the eighth game, Liu Jingwen failed to seize the opportunity to break serve. -4 to win the first set.

In the second set, Swatek continued to improve his state, and easily broke serve in the first game. In the second game, the stability of the first serve was significantly improved, and he easily completed a 2-0 start. Liu Jingwen’s poor serve performance was broken again by his opponent. Swatek saved three break points in the fourth game to keep his serve. Then Swatek swept all the way to win the second set 6-0. The third round will encounter Chinese teenager Wang Xinyu.

16-year-old teenager set French Open 18-year record The 16-year-old Russian teenager Andreyeva became the dark horse of this year's French Open. After winning three qualifying matches, she defeated the American player Risk in straight sets in the first round of the main match. In the second round, her opponent was local player Parry. In the first set, Andreeva quickly found her form and broke serve twice in the second and sixth innings, winning the first set 6-1 with a break. In the second set, they broke serve at the beginning to draw 1-1. After that, Andreyeva broke serve for the second time in the fifth game. Parry was unable to launch a counterattack. The 16-year-old teenager suppressed his opponent 6-2 consecutively and won the second set. With a total score of 2-0, they advanced to the third round. The 16-year-old Andreyeva set a French record. The last player to reach the third round at the French Open at a younger age was Karatancheva in 2005, who broke into the French Open that year. The quarter-finals are also the seventh player in the past 30 years to reach the third round of the French Open before the age of 17. Andreeva has played nine tournaments this season, winning eight of them without dropping a set.

Rybakina 2-0 Noskova (6-3/6-3) The Kazakhstan player Rebakina won the Wimbledon women's singles championship last season. This season, she broke into the Australian Open women's singles final. In addition, she also won two 1000 series championships in Indy and Rome. At the French Open, Rybakina played as the No. 4 seed. In the second round, her opponent was Noskova of the Czech Republic. In the first set, Rybakina took the lead in the third game after testing at the opening stage, and won the game on the second break point after 5 deuces. Rybakina led all the way to 5-3 Serving won the game, Noskova lost the game after saving 5 set points, and Rybakina won the first set 6-3. In the second set, both of them maintained an excellent serve state at the opening stage, and each kept their serve to reach a 3-3 tie. In the seventh game, Noskova wasted three break point opportunities. It was a loss, and Rybakina won the game after getting 40-0 consecutive break points. She won the second set 6-3 with a break point, and advanced to the third round of women's singles with a total score of 2-0. In other women's singles matches on this match day, No. 7 seed Jabeur defeated France's Dodin 6-2/6-3, and No. 6 seed American Gauff eliminated Grabher 6-2/6-3. Famous player Keith had an upset 2-6/6-4/4-6 loss to compatriot Day and was out. No. 22 seed Vekic was reversed by Pera 6-4/4-6/3-6. In the doubles match, No. 11 seed Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan defeated Zhu Lin/Marino 7-5/7-5, and No. 9 Zhang Shuai/Mladenovic defeated Tomova 6-2/6-1. , Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei defeated Putinseva 6-0/6-3.

(clear wind)

