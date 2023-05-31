Home » French Open: Wang Xinyu advanced to the second round
French Open: Wang Xinyu advanced to the second round

French Open: Wang Xinyu advanced to the second round

original title:French Open: Wang Xinyu advanced to the second round

On May 30, Wang Xinyu returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On the same day, in the first round of women’s singles at the 2023 French Open, Chinese player Wang Xinyu defeated Czech player Bozkova 2-0 and advanced to the second round.

On May 30, Wang Xinyu returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On May 30, Wang Xinyu served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On May 30, Wang Xinyu was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On May 30, Wang Xinyu was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On May 30, Wang Xinyu was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On May 30, Wang Xinyu was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On May 30, Bozkova was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On May 30, Wang Xinyu attended the post-match press conference.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

