French Open: Wang Xinyu defeated Bozkova to advance to the second round of women’s singles for the first time_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

Original title: French Open: Wang Xinyu defeated Bozkova and advanced to the second round of women’s singles for the first time

In the first round of women’s singles at the 2023 French Open on the 30th, Chinese player Wang Xinyu defeated the No. 31 seed and Czech player Bozkova 6:4, 7:6 (5), making her debut in this clay court tournament. Advance to the second round of the Grand Slam.

Before participating in this year’s French Open, Wang Xinyu played in four clay court events this season, but all of them stopped in the first round.

Wang Xinyu’s match that day was played at Roland Garros No. 11 Court, and her opponent, Bozkova, was ranked 33rd in the world. In the first game, the two sides were biting the score, and the game points rose alternately to a 3:3 tie. Wang Xinyu was broken by her opponent in the seventh game, but she played three consecutive games and won the first set 6:4.

In the second set, Bozkova performed strongly and led 4:1. Wang Xinyu showed tenacious willpower. In the crucial ninth game, the opponent once got 4 counts, but Wang Xinyu saved one by one and successfully kept the serve. After that, she went all out to chase the score to a 6:6 tie, and the two sides entered the “tie-break”.

Wang Xinyu, who showed confidence, took the lead in scoring 4 points in the “tie-break”. Although Bozkova once caught up with the point difference, she made a mistake and handed over the initiative to Wang Xinyu again. The latter seized the opportunity and won 7:5 Win the “tie-break” battle.

“When I fell behind 1:4 in the second set, I was still very sure in my heart, because I kept my style no matter what, and I knew where the opponent’s weaknesses were after the game.” Wang Xinyu said after the game. She was very happy to win the French Open, and the cheers from the Chinese fans on the court also made her feel great.

Wang Xinyu will face Sweden’s Peterson in the second round. “It will be an difficult match, and I will make the best preparations.” (Reporter Chen Yushan Xiao Yazhuo)