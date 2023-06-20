Home » French police have searched the headquarters of the organizing committee of the 2024 Paris Olympics
Sports

by admin
The French police searched the headquarters of the organizing committee of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday morning: the reason for the search is not yet clear, but according to some international news agencies, including Reuters e AFP, they would be state ordinate by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), the French judicial institution competent for some serious economic and financial crimes. The organizing committee announced the search, but a spokesman said he would not comment at the moment. According to a source of AFP the offices of Solideo, the company in charge of the construction necessary for the 2024 Olympics, were also searched.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled from 26 July to 11 August 2024, while the Paralympics from the following 28 August to 6 September.

