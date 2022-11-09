original title:French star Garcia wins WTA year-end women’s singles title

In the women’s singles final of the 2022 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) year-end finals in Fort Worth, USA on the 7th local time, No. 6 seed Garcia did not send a break point to 7:6 (4) and 6:4 Defeat No. 7 seed Sabalenka to win the 11th career title and the highest singles title so far.

There were no break points in the first 12 innings of the first set, and Garcia won the game with 7:6(4) through the “tie-break”. Garcia, who hit 10 ace balls in the first set (serving directly and not touching the ball), quickly broke serve in the second set and maintained his advantage to the end.

Garcia has won championships in three different venues this year, and won the indoor championship at the end of the year. This is the first time she has won four championships in a single season. According to the WTA official website news, Garcia’s world ranking will rise to fourth, tying his career high ranking.

In the doubles final, No. 4 seed Mertens/Kudemetova defeated the defending champion and top-seeded Gram 6:2, 4:6 and 11:9 after falling behind 2:7 in the “Tie Ten” Regitzkova/Siniakova, the first time to win the year-end finals. This is the third title the two have won together.

This is Belgian Mertens’ career 16th tour doubles title. Kudmetova from Russia won the finals on her debut, her fifth and highest WTA doubles title to date.