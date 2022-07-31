In Tel Aviv, Galtier’s team won their first trophy of the season. He whistles Mendes from the Israeli public for his pro-Palestinian positions

There was curiosity for the debut of the new PSG. New at least in the plans of the Emir of Qatar who now expects a less frivolous and much more concrete team. No more tantrums but sweat. All with a new helmsman, the less glamorous Galtier who, however, did not miss the first. Indeed, the new PSG won its first seasonal trophy, in Tel Aviv, which its predecessor Pochettino had missed last season. Super cup victory over Nantes 4-0 with a spirit of sacrifice and notes of nobility. In fact, Messi, Neymar twice and Ramos also scored.

It begins — Messi therefore, expected by the fans at his true levels. Not the ones shown last season, the first in Paris after a lifetime in Barcelona. A personal change that prevented him from shining as everyone expected. He had finished the previous season showing off flashes of real Messi. And yesterday the seven-time Golden Ball kicked off the new course with a goal of his own, at 22 ‘, ending an action from Verratti’s feet, for the filter between Neymar’s lines that the Argentine has exploited by avoiding Pallois first and then Lafont. Before there was also a cross by Marquinhos, of texts, on the developments of a corner by Messi (14 ‘). But also a thrill for Donnarumma, able to corner a shot from outside Blas (18 ‘).

Whistles and heel — The first half, however, was monopolized by PSG, effective in dribbling and in 3-4-1-2, with the new signing Vitinha in double play with Verratti, Ramos with Marquinhos and Kimpembe, and a much more offensive Hakimi than Mendes on the wing, but much more booed by the public than Israeli for his pro-Palestinian positions. No Mbappé, however, disqualified. In place of him Sarabia, less effective than Messi (7 ‘) and also Neymar who at the end gets a free kick from the edge and then transforms it with a precise trajectory from the left corner of the area. Two to zero on a rather limited Nantes, which effectively renounces the first title of the season, validated in the second half by Sergio Ramos. The ex of Real Madrid signs the trio at 12 ‘on another action created by Verratti with a slope for the Sarabia bank, sublimated by the central with a creative heel strike, and celebrated with a pirouette at the CR7. In the final, a dozen minutes also for Paredes, who PSG hopes to sell to Juventus, and above all Neymar’s 4-0, on a penalty, obtained with the expulsion of Castelletto (37 ‘). See also Riso Scotti, the play does not arrive with Omegna no reinforcement

