French team player suspected of rape – sport.ORF.at

A preliminary investigation into “rape, attempted rape and sexual assault” has been launched against French national soccer player Ben Yedder. The AS Monaco striker, who has been coached by Austrian Adi Hütter since this season, was placed under judicial supervision and had to pay bail of 900,000 euros, the public prosecutor’s office in Nice, southern France, announced on Friday.

IMAGO/PanoramiC/FEP

According to radio station Franceinfo, two women, aged 19 and 20, have accused Yedder and his younger brother of “forcing them into sexual acts” after a night out together.

Yedder, 32, has made 19 appearances for the French national team in the past but has not played for the “Equipe tricolore” since June 2022. After stints in Toulouse and Seville, he has been playing for Monaco since 2019. Yedder took part in AS Monaco training on Friday.

