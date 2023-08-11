Home » French team player suspected of rape – sport.ORF.at
Sports

French team player suspected of rape – sport.ORF.at

by admin
French team player suspected of rape – sport.ORF.at

A preliminary investigation into “rape, attempted rape and sexual assault” has been launched against French national soccer player Ben Yedder. The AS Monaco striker, who has been coached by Austrian Adi Hütter since this season, was placed under judicial supervision and had to pay bail of 900,000 euros, the public prosecutor’s office in Nice, southern France, announced on Friday.

IMAGO/PanoramiC/FEP

According to radio station Franceinfo, two women, aged 19 and 20, have accused Yedder and his younger brother of “forcing them into sexual acts” after a night out together.

Yedder, 32, has made 19 appearances for the French national team in the past but has not played for the “Equipe tricolore” since June 2022. After stints in Toulouse and Seville, he has been playing for Monaco since 2019. Yedder took part in AS Monaco training on Friday.

See also  milan naples - Tiscali Sport

You may also like

Derthona on the field against Marquette

Serie A, players making their debut on matchday...

pharaonic works will affect the daily lives of...

Minimum wage, meeting at Palazzo Chigi between the...

Neymar did not train before the start of...

Colombia vs. England: Crucial 2023 Women’s World Cup...

In the Spotlight: Kyler Murray’s High-Stakes Journey to...

World cycling championships, Ganna silver in the time...

Siegl at eventing EM after dressage 14.

In Germany there is a match that makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy