French team players have suspected flu symptoms one after another, coach responds

December 15

Overseas Network, December 15. According to Agence France-Presse’s report on the 15th, in the World Cup semi-final held in the early morning of the same day, the French team eliminated the Morocco team to advance to the final. Recently, many players of the French team have shown symptoms of suspected flu. Coach Didier Deschamps responded that the air conditioning in Qatar may have caused the players to feel unwell.

Midfielder Rabiot and defender Upamecano were both sidelined for France’s match against Morocco due to unwell conditions. Upamecano has been sitting on the bench, another midfielder Fofana replaced Rabiot. Deschamps responded by saying, “Although Yu Pamecano was on the scene, he couldn’t give full play to his strength. He had a fever for two or three days in a row, but he participated in last night’s training.” Deschamps also said, Rabiot was also sick, so he didn’t come to the stadium to be on the safe side and stayed in the hotel. But there are still four days before the World Cup finals, and Deschamps should send him to the finals.

Deschamps said that before the start of the match with Morocco, the French player Koeman also had some symptoms. It may be that the air conditioner in Qatar caused him to feel unwell. Symptoms.” Didier Deschamps hopes that the French team will be able to maintain the stability of the starting lineup in the final. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

