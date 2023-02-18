A reporter from Hainan Daily learned from Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College that recently, the French weightlifting team came to Hainan Wuzhishan Training Base for winter training to prepare for the Paris Olympics. This is also the first foreign weightlifting team to come to Joan for winter training in recent years.

Members of the French weightlifting team in training

The person in charge of the Wuzhishan training base in Hainan said that the French weightlifting team has 11 people on this trip, including 7 athletes.

Arnold, the leader of the French weightlifting team, gave a thumbs up to the Wuzhishan training base. He said that the venue here is very large, the equipment is very complete, and the training atmosphere is very good. “Training with the Chinese weightlifting team, surrounded by so many Olympic champions and world champions, our athletes can naturally focus on training and are very passionate. This atmosphere is great.” He said.

The last time the French weightlifting team won an Olympic medal was in the 2008 Beijing Olympics 15 years ago, when French player Dabaya lifted 338 kg and won the silver medal in the men’s 69 kg class. As the hosts of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the French weightlifting team is hoping to achieve good results at home. This Wuzhishan winter training is particularly important for the French weightlifting team.











