French women’s football finally on track for professionalization

Lyonnaise Wendie Renard and Parisian Grace Geyoro, during the Division 1 match between Lyon and PSG, December 11, 2022. OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

Long a sea serpent, is the professionalization of women’s football about to materialize? Frequently questioned on the question, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced, Thursday, April 13, its plan to accelerate the process. “Aragon said that woman is the future of man. Women’s football is part of the future of football.”launched, lyrically, the interim president of the FFF, Philippe Diallo.

Before insisting on the historical nature of this plan. “The decisions that have just been made by our Executive Committee (Comex) mark the history of women’s football. There have been a number of ups and downs in recent months. The Federation wanted to seize this opportunity to take French women’s football to a new level. »

Noël Le Graët’s successor has stated that he wants to bring “the essential complement to its growth” to the first division and to the entire women’s sector. Concretely, the professionalization of the championship implies “an unprecedented economic effort”, representing “a 20 to 25% increase in the allocation [fédérale]or around 4 to 5 million euros”.

President of the High Level Women’s Commission at the FFF, Jean-Michel Aulas then outlined the outline of this plan. “We have a triple ambition: global with Les Bleues, European with clubs and national with D1, which should allow it to regain legitimacy through audiences, attendance in stadiums and brand image”explained the president of Olympique Lyonnais, a model club for French and European women’s football – 8 titles in the Champions League.

“Responding to European competition”

At the next general assembly of the FFF, on June 10, 2023, the new Women’s Professional League (LPFF) will be presented for approval by vote, and will be effective on June 1.is July 2024, if passed. This LPFF will be an internal pro league at the FFF, “not independent like men, clarified Jean-Michel Aulas. We are well within the Federation. We will look at the resulting results. “.

If this League now has a date of birth, the exact structure remains unclear, perhaps a commercial company. “The idea is to involve a number of partners. It can be financial investors”, assured Jean-Michel Aulas who pleads for it to be chaired by a woman. The objectives are ambitious: after having been at the forefront, then having been overtaken – even overtaken – by its English and Spanish neighbours, French women’s football intends to “ promote and develop resources, as well as respond to European competition ».

So that this professionalization is not an empty shell, the FFF is revising its criteria for structuring clubs. To evolve in D1, an excellence license is now required; and to obtain the approval of a training center, an elite license – the notch below – will be necessary. Deviating from this would prevent a club from taking part in the competition – and from receiving any income from it. “There will be a first year of transition with the implementation of the excellence license, but this is not yet an exclusion criterion for clubs”accurate to Monde Philippe Diallo, convinced that “Almost all of them will meet these initial requirements. »

Improving television broadcasting conditions

Ticketing revenue being minimal, television remains the main source of funding for women’s clubs. And to improve its distribution, new specifications will emerge, in particular forcing clubs to beef up their game in terms of lighting and lawns. And each team will have to commit to playing at least three matches in a “premium stadium” – approved to host Ligue 1 or Ligue 2 men’s matches.

So many measures which, hopes the FFF, will encourage broadcasters to enhance their offers. “We have done our part to develop women’s football by proposing a comprehensive and coherent projectasserted President Diallo. Broadcasters to take our efforts into account. » And to insist on the need for the television ecosystem to support women’s sport in France. A call for tenders for the period 2023-2027 will run until May 4, to succeed the current rights holder, Canal +, and as currently, it includes at least ten free-to-air matches per season.

In addition to Division 1, whose title and three qualifying places in the Champions League will now be awarded after the playoffs, the other women’s football competitions have also been restructured. Like D1, the second division will change to a single group of twelve clubs, and a third division will be created.

Philippe Diallo did not hide his optimism about the future of women’s football. “Broadcasters, clubs, financial partners must be seduced by the environment we have created and the means we are giving ourselveshe explained, questioned by Monde aside from advertisements. A virtuous mechanism will be put in place and in the end, the status of the players will rise. » For its president, the FFF must ensure the transition, “until the moment when women’s football will be able to finance itself, with its own partners and its own income”.

Four years ago, the 2019 World Cup in France, which was to give impetus to women’s football, was a missed opportunity. But a fine Australian run by the Bleues of new coach Hervé Renard would be the ideal boost. “It’s our locomotive”concludes Philippe Diallo.

Broadcast of the 2023 Women's World Cup, "the fastest possible resolution" hoped for by the FFF The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20) still has no broadcasters in France. Thursday, April 13, the leaders of the French Football Federation (FFF) "hoped that the process will speed up. » President of the FFF High Level Women's Commission, Jean-Michel Aulas recalled that "FIFA's ambition [organisatrice de la compétition] in terms of TV rights and the broadcasters' proposals are not aligned. » Voluntarist, the president of Olympique Lyonnais explained that Philippe Diallo, president of the FFF, "wrote directly to FIFA to get things done." Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The Women's The Women's World Cup still has no broadcasters in France The new boss of French football assures us to wait "the fastest possible resolution" of this problem. "We want women's football and its showcase, the French team, to be seen as widely as possible.insisted Philippe Diallo. It would be an important signal in the context of our own tender for the broadcasting of national women's football.open until May 4.