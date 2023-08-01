Frenchman Alex Baudin disqualified from the Tour of Italy for using tramadol

This is a case of the worst effect. For his first grand tour, Frenchman Alex Baudin, 22, was disqualified from the Tour of Italy cycling for using tramadol, announced Monday, July 31 at the end of the day, the International Cycling Union (UCI). Samples taken on May 24, during the 17ᵉ stage of the Giro, revealed the presence of this painkiller, said the UCI.

The rider of the French team AG2R-Citroën, who was ranked 73ᵉ in the general classification, with the best result of a 10ᵉ position won during the 12ᵉ stage, has the possibility of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) “within ten days”said the UCI.

This painkiller, known for its many side effects (hypoglycemia, nausea, loss of attention), has been banned since 2019 by the UCI. But, to date, tramadol, a synthetic opiate, is not on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) list of banned products – the product will be banned by WADA from January 1, 2024.

Alex Baudin retired by his team

“Infringements of the in-competition ban on the use of tramadol are infringements of the UCI medical regulations. They are not anti-doping rule violations.clarified the UCI, chaired by Frenchman David Lappartient.

“Not being declared ineligible”, since this use is not a matter of doping – in the event of a repeat offence, a five-month suspension is applied – Alex Baudin can theoretically continue to compete. But, on the morning of Tuesday August 1, his team announced in a press release that it was putting “in reserve the rider, as a precaution”. The Habs ranked 29ᵉ in the Clasica San Sebastian, Saturday July 29, which Belgian Remco Evenepoel won for the third time.

This case is a bad blow to the image of the AG2R-Citroën formation. The team led by Vincent Lavenu has been a member of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) since 2007, an association that defends clean cycling.

In 2022, Colombian climber Nairo Quintana, then a member of another French team (Arkéa-Samsic) was disqualified from the Tour de France for using the same opioid.

