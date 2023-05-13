Frenchman Riner wins eleventh world title in Doha

The Frenchman Teddy Riner has extended his record at the World Championships in Doha with the eleventh world title in singles. The 34-year-old defeated Russia’s Inal Tassoyev with waza-ari in the final in the over 100 kg weight category on Saturday.

For the 2.03 m giant it was the first world championship gold in six years. He did not compete in 2018 and 2019, and at the 2022 World Cup Riner had to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

This gave Riner a lot of self-confidence a year before the Summer Olympics in Paris. In Tokyo, on the hunt for his third Olympic gold in a row, he suffered a surprising defeat in the quarterfinals.