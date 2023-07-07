Frenchman Simon Guglielmi alone in the breakaway

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 7ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 7ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, 170 kilometers long between Mont-de-Marsan and Bordeaux. A flat stage, after two days in the Pyrenees, promised to sprinters.

Or ? This is the last stage of this Grande Boucle to take place only in the South-West. The peloton will cross the Landes one last time, before ending its race in Gironde, in Bordeaux.

When ? The actual start was given to 13 h 30 and runners should cross the finish line at 17 h 17 if they drive at an average speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier and Laura Pottier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

