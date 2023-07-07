Home » Frenchman Simon Guglielmi alone in the breakaway
Sports

by admin
Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 7ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 7ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, 170 kilometers long between Mont-de-Marsan and Bordeaux. A flat stage, after two days in the Pyrenees, promised to sprinters.

Or ? This is the last stage of this Grande Boucle to take place only in the South-West. The peloton will cross the Landes one last time, before ending its race in Gironde, in Bordeaux.

When ? The actual start was given to 13 h 30 and runners should cross the finish line at 17 h 17 if they drive at an average speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier and Laura Pottier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

Read while waiting

Tour de France 2023: Tadej Pogacar relaunches the duel with Jonas Vingegaard at the end of the Pyrenees

The route of the seventh stage

Tour de France 2023: double blow for Jai Hindley, crushing blow for Tadej Pogacar in Laruns

Tour de France 2023: Jasper Philipsen doubles the lead at Nogaro after a chaotic sprint

Tour de France 2023: Victor Lafay breaks the spell and takes the first French victory

Tour de France 2023: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with the taste of revenge

Tour de France 2023: last dance for Thibaut Pinot

