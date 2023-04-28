Frenzel changes seamlessly to the DSV coaching team

Eric Frenzel remains loyal to Nordic Combined after retiring from active sport. The three-time Olympic champion and five-time overall World Cup winner is strengthening the coaching team of the German Ski Association (DSV) alongside Kai Bracht and Heinz Kuttin from Carinthia, who acts as jump coach. Even the longtime head coach Hermann Weinbuch is not lost to the DSV and now takes care of the youngsters.

“Nordic combined was my life and will be so in the future,” said Frenzel in a DSV broadcast. Weinbuch will also be at his side with advice and action. Another goal of Frenzel is to fight to keep Nordic combined in the Olympic program.