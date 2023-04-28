Home » Frenzel changes seamlessly to the DSV coaching team
Sports

Frenzel changes seamlessly to the DSV coaching team

by admin
Frenzel changes seamlessly to the DSV coaching team

Eric Frenzel remains loyal to Nordic Combined after retiring from active sport. The three-time Olympic champion and five-time overall World Cup winner is strengthening the coaching team of the German Ski Association (DSV) alongside Kai Bracht and Heinz Kuttin from Carinthia, who acts as jump coach. Even the longtime head coach Hermann Weinbuch is not lost to the DSV and now takes care of the youngsters.

“Nordic combined was my life and will be so in the future,” said Frenzel in a DSV broadcast. Weinbuch will also be at his side with advice and action. Another goal of Frenzel is to fight to keep Nordic combined in the Olympic program.

See also  Six weeks off for Pogacar after surgery

You may also like

Naples is already celebrating and preparing to do...

Imolese-Rimini: the away format stadium question

Tuchel: I don’t know if I will watch...

Schick can’t train properly, he might not play...

MCipollini presents the new range of bicycles 2024...

beyond football, an evening that takes on security...

Real Madrid – Partizan, photos of the brawl...

The injured Modrič may miss Real Madrid in...

MTB tires according to the terrain: which ones...

Verstappen drives first best time in Baku

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy