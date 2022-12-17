Original title: Friday 101 British Championship Birmingham VS Reading

Friday 101 Championship Birmingham VS Reading

Competition time: 2022-12-17 04:00

Birmingham drew 0-0 with Blackpool in their last away game in the league. Throughout the game, the two teams played back and forth. I failed to score any goals, and in the end the two sides shook hands and ended in a draw. After this campaign, Birmingham still maintained a good unbeaten rate after a month, and currently ranks 14th in the league with 29 points. Birmingham’s offensive output is relatively mediocre, averaging just over 1 goal per game, but the team’s defensive performance is still very stable, conceding less than 1 goal per game, and there are many clean sheets against opponents. The winning rate at home is less than 30%. , but the unbeaten rate is still good, and there have only been one loss in many home games recently, and the ability to score points at home is acceptable.

Reading’s performance this season has improved significantly. The team was still on the verge of relegation last season. After 22 rounds of the league this season, they have achieved 10 wins, 2 draws and 10 losses, ranking 8th in the league with 23 points. There are currently only 2 points behind Preston and Watford in the promotion play-off zone. From the data point of view, Reading has scored 24 goals and conceded 30 goals so far this season, showing average offensive and defensive performance. Reading is in good form recently and has won 2 consecutive victories. The team played against Coventry at home in the last round of the league. The ball possession rate was 39%, 9 shots and 3 shots on target. Although they were at a disadvantage on the scene, Mbeng The goal finally won the opponent 1-0 and continued the team’s victory. It is worth noting that Reading’s away results this season are poor, showing a clear trend of strong hosts and weak guests. 11 league away games have achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 7 losses, and their away games rank 22nd in the league.

