Friday June 2 program

The third round of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament begins on Friday June 2, when the men’s and women’s singles tables no longer have any French representatives.

It is the world number 1 and one of the great favorites for the coronation, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who will have the honors of the “night session” on the Philippe-Chatrier for his duel against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Just before, the central court will have seen Novak Djokovic face the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Among the ladies, the American Jessica Pegula, seeded number 3, will open the ball against the Belgian Elise Mertens, before giving way to Aryna Sabalenka, seeded number 2, who faces Kamilla Rakhimova.

Andrey Rublev, seeded number 7, then Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded number 5, will play on the Suzanne-Lenglen.

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11:45 am

Elise Mertens (Belgium, seeded n o 28) – Jessica Pegula (USA, seeded n o 3)

2) Novak Djokovic (Serbia, seeded no 3) – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain, seeded no 29)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, seeded no 1) – Denis Shapovalov (Canada, seeded no 26)

The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court

From 11 a.m.

Peyton Stearns (USA) – Daria Kasatkina (Russia, seeded n o 9)

9) Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) – Andrey Rublev (Russia, seeded n o 7)

7) Sloane Stephens (Etats-Unis) – Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan)

Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece, seeded no 5)

The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court

From 11 a.m.

Karen Khachanov (Russia, seeded n o 11) – Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

11) – Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) Anna Blinkova (Russia) – Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, seeded n o 17) – Cameron Norrie (UK, seeded n o 14)

17) – Cameron Norrie (UK, seeded n 14) Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) – Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania, seeded no 27)

The program of the court no 14

After a doubles match

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) – Anastasia Potapova (Russia, seeded n o 24)

24) Fabio Fognini (Italy) – Sebastian Ofner (Autriche)

Juan Pablo Varillas (Peru) – Hubert Hurkacz (Poland, seeded no 13)

The program of the court no 7

After two doubles matches

Clara Tauson (Denmark) – Elina Avanesyan (Russia)