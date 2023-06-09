Friday June 9 program

Carlos Alcaraz during his quarter-final at Roland-Garros, Tuesday June 6, 2023. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

After the women, make way for the men. Friday, June 9 will see the last four players in the singles draw battle for their place in the French Open final.

No time for an aperitif, the afternoon will open with the long-awaited shock between Carlos Alcaraz et Novak Djokovic – not before 2:45 p.m. Difficult to identify a favorite between the young Spaniard, world number one, impressive since the start of the fortnight, and the Serb (3ᵉ) who is aiming for a 23ᵉ title, a Grand Slam record. The two men have faced each other only once, last year in Madrid (Spain), with a victory for the youngest in three sets (6-7[5]7-5, 7-6[5]) and 3h35 of play.

It will then be up to the two “ghosts” » Casper Ruud (4ᵉ) and Alexander Zverev (22ᵉ) to do battle (not before 5:30 p.m.). The Norwegian, finalist in 2022 against Rafael Nadal, had had a disappointing season so far while the German, back after his injury against the Spaniard last year, arrived without too many benchmarks. Both have found colors Porte d’Auteuil, where they will face each other for the first time on clay.

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

Not before 2:45 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, seeded no 1) – Novak Djokovic (Serbia, seeded no 3)

Not before 5:30 p.m.

Casper Ruud (Norway, seeded no 4) – Alexander Zverev (Germany, seeded no 22)