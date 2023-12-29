Home » Friday’s gossip: De Ligt, Toney, Firmino, Guirassy, Lukaku, Hojbjerg, Phillips, Mejbri, Hodgson
Sports

Friday’s gossip: De Ligt, Toney, Firmino, Guirassy, Lukaku, Hojbjerg, Phillips, Mejbri, Hodgson

by admin
Friday’s gossip: De Ligt, Toney, Firmino, Guirassy, Lukaku, Hojbjerg, Phillips, Mejbri, Hodgson

Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich’s 24-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, although any deal is likely to take place this summer. (Athletic – subscription)external-link

England striker Ivan Toney is Arsenal’s main January target but the Gunners could fall short in their bid to sign the 27-year-old because of Brentford’s recent run of poor form. (Sun)external-link

Roy Hodgson’s future as Crystal Palace manager is uncertain as they are considering a move for Steve Cooper, who was sacked by Nottingham Forest this month. (Telegraph – subscription)external-link

Hodgson, 76, is aware his job will be on the line when Crystal Palace face Brentford on Saturday. (Guardian)external-link

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 32, could leave Al-Ahli after only six months, with fellow Saudi Pro League sides Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Fateh, Sheffield United and teams from Turkey interested. (Talksport)external-link

Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, 27, is ready to leave Stuttgart in January and AC Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external-link

Liverpool are set to send defender Nat Phillips, 26, on loan again in January after his spell with Celtic ended. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Crystal Palace are keen on Sunderland’s 21-year-old French midfielder Pierre Ekwah and Paris St-Germain’s 21-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike. (Standard)external-link

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Monaco over a move for 28-year-old Portugal winger Gelson Martins. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

A swap deal involving Juventus’ Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, and Chelsea’s 30-year-old Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Roma, could take place next year. (Tuttosport – in Italian)external-link

See also  Workers' Fun Sports Meeting staged on the construction site-Sports- China Industry Network

Borussia Dortmund are considering a bid for Manchester United’s 19-year-old English winger Dan Gore. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Senegal Under-17 midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from Senegalese club AF Darou Salam when he turns 18 in June. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Juventus will prioritise the signing of Tottenham’s 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January. (Calciomercato – in Italian)external-link

Manchester City will let England midfielder Kalvin Phillips join Newcastle on loan, with the 28-year-old set to turn down a move to Juventus. (Talksport)external-link

Tottenham want to sign a centre-back by mid-January, with Nice’s France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, top of their shortlist. (Teamtalk)external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful Spurs can do early business in the January transfer window following injuries to key players. (Times – subscription required)external-link

The pressure is increasing on Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaqwith the former Aston Villa manager’s side winless since October. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are willing to sell 27-year-old Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd in January, with several Saudi Arabian clubs interested. (Football Insider)external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Wolves’ Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 26, on loan until the end of the season. (Bild – in German)external-link

Former France midfielder Yann M’Vila is open to a return to Sunderland. The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Olympiakos at the end of last season. (Sunderland Echo)external-link

Sevilla, Lyon and Freiburg are interested in signing Manchester United’s 20-year-old Hannibal Mejbri on loan in January. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer, 27, is a target for Roma, who want to sign a centre-back in January. (Corriere dello Sport – in Italian)external link

See also  Binasco celebrates after the tie break on Saturday there is the match against Cus Pavia

Manchester City are closing in on a deal for River Plate’s 17-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri. (Sky Sports) external-link

Echeverri is set to spend some time at Manchester City’s sister club Girona before being integrated into Pep Guardiola’s squad. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Daily Telegraph

You may also like

Legendary pitcher Juan Carlos Pulido passed away

Mathieu van der Poel keeps the half-cross exciting,...

Detroit Pistons suffer heartbreaking defeat in overtime against...

Sushi with Schumacher: Ex-F1 chef on catering for...

Haizhou Police Station bravely serves as a model...

the Constitutional Council censors tax advantages for international...

Atlanta DECIDED future of Ronald Acuña Jr. in...

Jokic: Goals for after basketball? Living without smartphones,...

Can the Shandong Express Men’s Basketball Team stop...

Now we have to come together more and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy