Friday’s gossip: De Ligt, Toney, Firmino, Guirassy, Lukaku, Hojbjerg, Phillips, Mejbri, Hodgson

Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich’s 24-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, although any deal is likely to take place this summer. (Athletic – subscription)external-link

England striker Ivan Toney is Arsenal’s main January target but the Gunners could fall short in their bid to sign the 27-year-old because of Brentford’s recent run of poor form. (Sun)external-link

Roy Hodgson’s future as Crystal Palace manager is uncertain as they are considering a move for Steve Cooper, who was sacked by Nottingham Forest this month. (Telegraph – subscription)external-link

Hodgson, 76, is aware his job will be on the line when Crystal Palace face Brentford on Saturday. (Guardian)external-link

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 32, could leave Al-Ahli after only six months, with fellow Saudi Pro League sides Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Fateh, Sheffield United and teams from Turkey interested. (Talksport)external-link

Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, 27, is ready to leave Stuttgart in January and AC Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external-link

Liverpool are set to send defender Nat Phillips, 26, on loan again in January after his spell with Celtic ended. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Crystal Palace are keen on Sunderland’s 21-year-old French midfielder Pierre Ekwah and Paris St-Germain’s 21-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike. (Standard)external-link

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Monaco over a move for 28-year-old Portugal winger Gelson Martins. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

A swap deal involving Juventus’ Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, and Chelsea’s 30-year-old Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Roma, could take place next year. (Tuttosport – in Italian)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are considering a bid for Manchester United’s 19-year-old English winger Dan Gore. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Senegal Under-17 midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from Senegalese club AF Darou Salam when he turns 18 in June. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Juventus will prioritise the signing of Tottenham’s 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January. (Calciomercato – in Italian)external-link

Manchester City will let England midfielder Kalvin Phillips join Newcastle on loan, with the 28-year-old set to turn down a move to Juventus. (Talksport)external-link

Tottenham want to sign a centre-back by mid-January, with Nice’s France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, top of their shortlist. (Teamtalk)external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful Spurs can do early business in the January transfer window following injuries to key players. (Times – subscription required)external-link

The pressure is increasing on Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaqwith the former Aston Villa manager’s side winless since October. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are willing to sell 27-year-old Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd in January, with several Saudi Arabian clubs interested. (Football Insider)external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Wolves’ Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 26, on loan until the end of the season. (Bild – in German)external-link

Former France midfielder Yann M’Vila is open to a return to Sunderland. The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Olympiakos at the end of last season. (Sunderland Echo)external-link

Sevilla, Lyon and Freiburg are interested in signing Manchester United’s 20-year-old Hannibal Mejbri on loan in January. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer, 27, is a target for Roma, who want to sign a centre-back in January. (Corriere dello Sport – in Italian)external link

Manchester City are closing in on a deal for River Plate’s 17-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri. (Sky Sports) external-link

Echeverri is set to spend some time at Manchester City’s sister club Girona before being integrated into Pep Guardiola’s squad. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

