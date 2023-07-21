Home » Friday’s gossip: Kane, Danjuma, Diaby, Luiz, Gallagher, Hojbjerg, Barcola, Hojlund, Mane
Sports

Friday’s gossip: Kane, Danjuma, Diaby, Luiz, Gallagher, Hojbjerg, Barcola, Hojlund, Mane

by admin
Friday’s gossip: Kane, Danjuma, Diaby, Luiz, Gallagher, Hojbjerg, Barcola, Hojlund, Mane

England striker Harry Kane, 29, will not sign a new deal with Tottenham and could be open to joining German giants Bayern Munich. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Kane will consider leaving Tottenham if the club decides to accept a transfer fee, but won’t force a move this summer. (ESPN)external-link

Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 26, is set to join Everton on loan from Villarreal. (Sky Sports)external-link

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for 24-year-old France winger Moussa Diaby. (Birmingham Live)external-link

Tottenham have identified Aston Villa’s Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25, and Chelsea’s England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as potential replacements for Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, who is in talks over joining Atletico Madrid. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are close to winning the race for Manchester City’s Carlos Borges, who is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurtafter offering £14m for the 19-year-old Portuguese winger. (Guardian)external-link

Manchester City are considering Lyon’s French forward Bradley Barcola, 20, as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez. (90min)external-link

Paris St-Germain are also keeping a close eye on Barcola. (Le Parisien – in French)external-link

Manchester United are set to submit their opening bid to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, who is also wanted by PSG. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Bayern Munich’s Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, has agreed a deal in principle to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nasr. (90min)external-link

Fulham’s Portuguese boss Marco Silva, 46, has been offered a two-year deal worth £40m to take charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahly. (Sky Sports)external-link

Al-Ahly are also targeting Arsenal’s Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30. (Mail)external-link

Brighton are closing in on a £15m deal with Fiorentina for 25-year-old Brazilian defender Igor Julio. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

See also  Champions League single game: Manchester City eliminated Atletico Madrid and advanced to the semi-finals

West Ham are stepping up their interest in Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, and are prepared to let 24-year-old English midfielder Flynn Downes move in the opposite direction. (Guardian)external-link

Paris St-Germain’s Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is a potential target Liverpool. (Guardian)external-link

If PSG sell France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, this summer then they will immediately make a move for Manchester City’s Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United are keeping their options open about a permanent deal for Jonny Evans, with the Northern Ireland defender, 35, having rejoined the club on a short-term contract after leaving Leicester. (ESPN)external-link

Manager Erik ten Hag has told England defender Harry Maguire, 30, that he doesn’t want him to leave Manchester Uniteddespite taking the club captaincy off him. (Talksport)external-link

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leeds have registered an interest in signing Divock Origi from AC Milan but they face competition from Saudi Arabia, with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq set to offer the Belgium striker, 28, a “huge” deal. (Football Insider)external-link

Albania striker Armando Broja, 21, is set to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place next season, despite reported interest from West Ham. (Express)external-link

Nottingham Forest have set their sights on signing Spanish goalkeeper David Soria, 30, from Getafe. (Marca – in Spanish)external-link

Burnley are close to a deal to sign Espanyol’s Italy Under-19 winger Luca Koleosho, 18. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Sevilla are willing to offload 26-year-old Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, who has been linked with West Ham in previous windows. (Express)external-link

See also  Covid vaccine: after how many months the coverage drops. J&J studies recall - breaking latest news

Reading have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Wales Under-21 midfielder Charlie Savage, 20, on a permanent basis. (Football Insider)external-link

Metro back page

You may also like

At the British Open, after the first round,...

Vladimir Quesada confirms imminent signing of Honduran winger...

DeAndre Ayton rant: I feel like the whole...

Ups and Downs: Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi’s...

Polish midfielder Blaszczykowski ended his career at the...

the viral video on social networks – Corriere...

Major buyers LASK do not make announcements

Fear for Massimo Mauro: suffered a heart attack...

There were times when I didn’t want to...

New Zealand Captain Ali Riley Cries After Team’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy