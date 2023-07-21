Friday’s gossip: Kane, Danjuma, Diaby, Luiz, Gallagher, Hojbjerg, Barcola, Hojlund, Mane

England striker Harry Kane, 29, will not sign a new deal with Tottenham and could be open to joining German giants Bayern Munich. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Kane will consider leaving Tottenham if the club decides to accept a transfer fee, but won’t force a move this summer. (ESPN)external-link

Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 26, is set to join Everton on loan from Villarreal. (Sky Sports)external-link

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for 24-year-old France winger Moussa Diaby. (Birmingham Live)external-link

Tottenham have identified Aston Villa’s Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25, and Chelsea’s England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as potential replacements for Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, who is in talks over joining Atletico Madrid. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are close to winning the race for Manchester City’s Carlos Borges, who is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurtafter offering £14m for the 19-year-old Portuguese winger. (Guardian)external-link

Manchester City are considering Lyon’s French forward Bradley Barcola, 20, as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez. (90min)external-link

Paris St-Germain are also keeping a close eye on Barcola. (Le Parisien – in French)external-link

Manchester United are set to submit their opening bid to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, who is also wanted by PSG. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Bayern Munich’s Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, has agreed a deal in principle to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nasr. (90min)external-link

Fulham’s Portuguese boss Marco Silva, 46, has been offered a two-year deal worth £40m to take charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahly. (Sky Sports)external-link

Al-Ahly are also targeting Arsenal’s Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30. (Mail)external-link

Brighton are closing in on a £15m deal with Fiorentina for 25-year-old Brazilian defender Igor Julio. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

West Ham are stepping up their interest in Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, and are prepared to let 24-year-old English midfielder Flynn Downes move in the opposite direction. (Guardian)external-link

Paris St-Germain’s Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is a potential target Liverpool. (Guardian)external-link

If PSG sell France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, this summer then they will immediately make a move for Manchester City’s Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United are keeping their options open about a permanent deal for Jonny Evans, with the Northern Ireland defender, 35, having rejoined the club on a short-term contract after leaving Leicester. (ESPN)external-link

Manager Erik ten Hag has told England defender Harry Maguire, 30, that he doesn’t want him to leave Manchester Uniteddespite taking the club captaincy off him. (Talksport)external-link

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leeds have registered an interest in signing Divock Origi from AC Milan but they face competition from Saudi Arabia, with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq set to offer the Belgium striker, 28, a “huge” deal. (Football Insider)external-link

Albania striker Armando Broja, 21, is set to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place next season, despite reported interest from West Ham. (Express)external-link

Nottingham Forest have set their sights on signing Spanish goalkeeper David Soria, 30, from Getafe. (Marca – in Spanish)external-link

Burnley are close to a deal to sign Espanyol’s Italy Under-19 winger Luca Koleosho, 18. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Sevilla are willing to offload 26-year-old Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, who has been linked with West Ham in previous windows. (Express)external-link

Reading have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Wales Under-21 midfielder Charlie Savage, 20, on a permanent basis. (Football Insider)external-link

