Friday’s gossip: Maguire, Olise, Lukaku, Vlahovic, Goretzka, Dembele, Ekitike

Everton have leapfrogged Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30. (Football Insider)external-link

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is considering his position as manager of the Midlands club. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea and Manchester City are increasing their efforts to sign Crystal Palace’s French winger Michael Olise amid confusion over a release clause in the 21-year-old’s Eagles deal. (Mirror)external-link

Paris St-Germain are closing in on bringing 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos to the club. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

Clement Lenglet is resisting Barcelona‘s desires to sell him to Saudi side Al-Nasr – with the France defender, 28, determined to return to Tottenhamwhere he spent last season on loan. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea‘s hopes of swapping Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 30, for Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, in a player-plus-cash deal, are being hit by the Italian giants’ demand of a £35m fee. (Star)external-link

Manchester United are monitoring the status of Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 28, who is not believed to be in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans. (Mail)external-link

Aston Villa are willing to activate a release clause of about £25m for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, and are waiting for an answer from the United States international about his future, while Chelsea are also considering making a move for him. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham are in talks to sign £12m-rated Argentine forward Alejo Veliz, 19, from Central Rosary – and are looking to offload France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele, 26, and Spain winger Bryan Gil, 22. (Evening Standard)external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele, 26, will have a medical on Friday prior to completing a move from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain. (RMC Sport – in French)external-link

West Ham and Nottingham Forest are chasing PSG’s 21-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike. (RMC Sport, via Mail)external-link

West Ham’s move for Southampton midfielder James Ward Prowse is off as Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is against bringing in the 28-year-old England international, who is wanted by manager David Moyes. (Guardian)external-link

Southampton will look to sign full-back Max Aarons, 23, from Norwich to fill the boots of Newcastle-bound Tino Livramento. (Talksport)external-link

Burnley have opened talks to try to sign 21-year-old Denmark forward Mohamed Daramy from Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Bournemouth are set to sign 26-year-old Italian midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli from Fiorentina for 12m euros plus add-ons. (Sky Sports Italia)external-link

Nottingham Forest have offered Roma £21.5m for Brazil centre-back Roger Ibanez, 24. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, is close to making a £12.9m move from Barcelona to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahly. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

