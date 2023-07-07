Friday’s gossip: Onana, Hojlund, Caicedo, Bonucci, Timber, Hojbjerg

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, after agreeing personal terms with the Cameroon international. (Fabrizio Romanoexternal-link)

The Red Devils are also lining up a £50m move for Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Telegraphexternal-link)

Chelsea will have to stump up more than £100m if they wish to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, this summer (Telegraphexternal-link)

Newcastle are preparing a surprise move for veteran Italy and Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 36, to add experience for their forthcoming Champions League campaign. (TEAMtalkexternal-link)

Ajax‘s Jurrien Timber will undergo a medical at Arsenal on Friday with the Gunners confident of completing a £38.5m deal for the 22-year-old Dutch full-back (Standardexternal-link)

Tottenham midfielder Ivan Perisic has told boss Ange Postecoglou he intends to terminate his contract, with the 34-year-old Croat keen to join Hajduk Split. (Gianluca Di Marzio external-link)

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have approached Spurs over Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, who has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. (Mailexternal-link)

Southampton believe they will receive their asking price of £50m for Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all chasing his signature. (Sky Sportsexternal-link)

Crystal Palace’s hopes of re-signing the talismanic Wilfried Zaha, 30, have been dashed as the forward considers offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nasr. (Standardexternal-link)

Fulham are close to agreeing a new deal with free agent Willian after the Brazil forward, 34, officially became a free agent at the end of last week. (The Athletic – subscription requiredexternal-link)

Wantaway Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, on the cusp of a £20m switch to Italian giants AC Milan. (90 minexternal-link)

Arsenal’s France defender William Saliba, 22, has signed a new contract that will keep him at Emirates Stadium until 2027. (The Athletic – subscription requiredexternal-link)

West Ham are weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Hammers could initially take the 26-year-old Switzerland international on loan with an option to buy for £15.4m. (Guardianexternal-link)

The Hammers are also interested in Fulham‘s Portuguese enforcer Joao Palhinha, 27, and Southampton and England’s 28-year-old set piece specialist James Ward-Prowse. (Guardianexternal-link)

Wolves are desperate to keep 26-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman after turning down a £30m bid from Serie A giants Napoli. (Telegraphexternal-link)

