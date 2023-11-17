Friday’s gossip: Toney, Sane, Ferguson, Werner, Gundogan, Kiwior, Gordon

Brentford are confident 27-year-old England striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, will sign a new contract with the club. (Talksport)external-link

But Toney, whose deal runs out in the summer of 2025, wants to leave the Bees and will demand a release clause in any new deal with the club. (90 Min)external-link

Manchester City will compete with Liverpool to re-sign Bayern Munich and Germany forward Leroy Sane, 27. (Bild, via Sun)external-link

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is close to buying 25% of Manchester United, is expected to take guidance from Sir Alex Ferguson as he undertakes an overhaul of the club. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in a loan deal for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 27, who has fallen out of favour at the Bundesliga club. (90min)external-link

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan’s agent has dismissed speculation linking the 33-year-old Germany international with a move to Turkish club Galatasaray. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Arsenal are open to letting Poland defender Jakub Kiwior leave the club on loan as the 23-year-old wants more first-team football. (90min) external-link

Chelsea could recall Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from his loan at Nottingham Forest because of the 19-year-old’s lack of game time. (Standard)external-link

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, 22, is not considering switching his international allegiance to Scotland despite missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Southgate says Gordon, who helped England win the European Under-21 Championship in the summer, is close to a call-up to the senior squad. (Standard)external-link

Manchester City have agreed a £1.2m deal to sign Leeds United’s 15-year-old English attacking midfielder Finley Gorman. (Football Insider)external-link

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min, 31, has played down concerns he suffered an injury playing for South Korea in a 2026 World Cup qualifying win against Singapore. (Standard)external-link

