Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Maddison, Alli, Henry, March, Coufal

Friday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Maddison, Alli, Henry, March, Coufal

Manchester United are ready to join the bidding to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Newcastle United want to make Leicester midfielder James Maddison a priority this summer with the 26-year-old said to want to play in the Champions League and become a regular in the England squad. (The Iexternal-link)

Dele Alli’s loan spell at Besiktas will not be made permanent in the summer, while Everton are likely to terminate the 26-year-old English midfielder’s contract. (Football Insider)external-link

Thierry Henry has rejected the chance to become head coach of the France women’s team. (Le Figaro – in French)external-link

Instead, former Arsenal and France striker Henry, 45, is keen on the vacant United States men’s head coach position. (ESPN)external-link

Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford have all shown interest in Spain and Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga with other Premier League clubs also previously showing interest in the 20-year-old. (90minexternal-link)

Brighton winger Solly March, 28, is set to sign a new contract with the Englishman’s current deal due to expire this summer. (The Athleticexternal-link)

Wolves are set to offer captain and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, a new contract. (90 minutes)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing West Ham and Czech Republic right-back Vladimir Coufal, 30. (Football Insider)external-link

Crystal Palace will make a decision on the future of manager Patrick Vieira during the international break. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Former Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose, 32, is training with National League side York Cityhaving been without a club since his Watford contract was mutually terminated in September. (Sun)external-link

