Real Madrid have reactivated ‘Operation Haaland’ with the intention of signing prolific Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, from Manchester City in 2024, when a release clause in his contract of up to 240m euros (£212m) becomes active. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich have decided to sack manager Julian Nagelsmann, 35, with his fellow German and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel the leading candidate to replace him. (Image – in German) external-link

Tottenham could turn to Nagelsmann as a replacement for Italian Antonio Conte, 53, who looks set to leave the Premier League club. (Football.London) external-link

Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Juventus’ 19-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior. (90 minutes) external-link

England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, will hold off signing a new contract at Manchester United until the club’s new owners are confirmed. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal have joined Leeds, AC Milan and Sevilla in the race for Barcelona and Spain Under-19 international Ilias Akhomach, 18. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool face competition from Manchester United to secure the services of recruitment guru Paul Mitchell, 41, who will leave Monaco this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are working on a deal for Hajduk Split centre-back Luka Vuskovic but face competition from Paris St-Germain for the 16-year-old Croatian. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Everton have joined Newcastle in considering a move for 19-year-old Brazilian striker Giovani, who plays for palm trees. (ESPN Brazil – in Portuguese) external-link

Everton will put up French striker Neal Maupay, 26, for sale in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

The chances of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, leaving Paris St-Germain for his former club Barcelona are increasing. (90 minutes) external-link

Barcelona could be banned from European football next season after Uefa opened an investigation into payments made to a former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United’s Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Mirror) external-link

Concerns are growing among some parties interested in buying Manchester United that the Glazer family may choose not to sell the club. (Guardian) external-link