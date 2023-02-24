Arsenal have put West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, at the top of their wanted list this summer as the Gunners are unlikely to have the funds to compete for Borussia Dortmund’s £150m-rated England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football.London) external-link

However, Rice would transform Liverpool’s midfield if he joined the Reds, according to the club’s former midfielder Dietmar Hamann. (Talksport) external-link

Bellingham, meanwhile, has not been put off by Liverpool’s recent poor results and remains an admirer of both the club and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Inter Miami boss Phil Neville says the Major League Soccer club are interested in signing Paris St-Germain’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, and Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34. Both will be out of contract in the summer. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is increasingly confident that Messi can be persuaded to return to the Nou Camp. (90 Min) external-link

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a move to the Premier League but RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose expects the 21-year-old to still be at the German club next season. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United want to strengthen their defence by signing Naples’s South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, who has a £42m release clause. (Corriere dello Sport – in Italian) external-link

Meanwhile, United are keen to offer a new long-term contract to Argentina Under-20 forward Alejandro Garnacho. The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and the club want to reward him with a significant pay rise. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool’s Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 29, could be facing the exit after five years at Anfield as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to refresh his squad in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are leading the chase to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Football 365) external-link

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29, is not keen to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Inter Milan ends at the end of the season. (90 minutes) external-link

Everton could move for Udinese’s Portuguese forward Beto, 25, in the summer after having a “huge” bid for the player turned down in January. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal submitted a 70m euro (£61.7m) offer to Barcelona for the Brazil forward Raphinha, 26, in January. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Former West Ham and Everton forward Enner Valencia is close to joining Brazilian club International from Fenerbahcewith the 33-year-old Ecuador international set to move on a free transfer.(Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are close to reaching a verbal agreement with Valley Independent to sign 15-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez, who will be able to join when he turns 18. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link