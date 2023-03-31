Home Sports Friedrich ends his career after a serious accident
Friedrich ends his career after a serious accident

Friedrich ends his career after a serious accident

Styrian Marco Friedrich ended his career ten months after a life-threatening racing accident in the Czech Republic due to persistent problems. He worked hard on the comeback planned for these days, but due to the consequences of injuries to his shoulder, neck and neck, he unfortunately has to draw a line, Friedrich announced on Instagram.

The Felbermayr driver collided with a car at the Czech Cycling Cup in May. When he smashed through the windshield, he suffered serious injuries and cuts with a lot of blood loss in the neck area. As long-term effects, the 25-year-old is still struggling with nerve damage and a paralyzed vocal cord, which also causes breathing problems.

