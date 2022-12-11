Home Sports Friendlies, Spezia is there: 7-1 at Sampdoria in the spring, Gotti enjoys Moutinho’s first goal
Friendlies, Spezia is there: 7-1 at Sampdoria in the spring, Gotti enjoys Moutinho’s first goal

Under the eyes of President Philip Platek, the season resumes in the best possible way.

Good test for Gotti’s Spezia who regains confidence with the field by trimming a comfortable 7-1 against Sampdoria in the spring. A training challenge which, net of the difference in category, has left a legacy of some precious indications to the coach of the team from La Spezia, as well as the first goal with the black and white shirt by the new signing Moutinho. The boy played all 90′ of the game leaving, in addition to scoring, the feeling of having a lot to give to this team.

record

Game to put minutes in the legs and oil gears. Under the eyes of President Philip Platek, the season resumes in the best possible way. Lo Spezia searched and immediately found automatisms. Moutinho shows that he immediately entered: his performance was very convincing and enhanced by the goal that arrived in the 39th minute at the end of an action that could often be seen again when the championship resumes. Verticalization of Green on the race of the Portuguese who concentrated and freed an uncatchable left. However, even before Moutinho’s goal, Spezia was appreciated for game textures and individuality. Green broke the deadlock and served assist after assist, Strelec scored a brace, like Sanca. And Ellertson has also found the way to the net.

PERSPECTIVES

Gotti has given up on Nzola, who is following a personalized program and is still waiting for a contract renewal which should arrive. However, the coach tested other solutions such as Strelec with Verde behind him and Ekdal on the defensive line. It is also interesting to see Sala with Bourabia and Agudelo in the middle of the field. However, the most interesting answer came from the very young Portuguese. Pato had greeted the boy’s arrival in Italy with great pleasure and if the good morning starts in the morning it cannot be ruled out that the “duck” was right and Spezia has grafted a player capable of helping to cut the salvation goal.

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 17:26)

© breaking latest news

