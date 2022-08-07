In March 2020 Ilicic enchanted Mestalla and with four goals he gave Atalanta the historic passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Two years later Gasperini’s Goddess (without the Slovenian playmaker) returns to play at Valencia, now coached by Gattuso, but this time is pierced by the blows of Hugo Duro. In the 2-1 which ends the friendly match valid for the 50th edition of the Naranja trophy (last test of the Nerazzurri before the start of Serie A) Atalanta does not shine, creates little (three shots in the mirror) and struggles more than expected against an opponent who appeared more on the ball. The goal from Bergamo (momentary draw) was signed by Ederson. The former Salernitana, deployed as an attacking midfielder in the 3-4-1-2 behind the Colombian tandem Muriel-Zapata, seems increasingly integrated into the schemes of his new team. On the field, from 1 ‘, also the young Okoli and Scalvini (positioned as the median, with De Roon hijacked in defense).

the match

—

Observed the minute of silence in memory of the late legend of the club Roberto Gil, the hosts show themselves proactive right from the start. And in the 25th minute, thanks to a deviation from Toloi, a cross from Musah makes Musso shiver, pardoned by the crossbar. Atalanta responds with a free kick, from a tight angle, by Muriel: the ball touches the intersection. Before the break, Valencia legitimized the advantage with a heel strike by Hugo Duro, who, following a suggestion from Gayà’s left, burned De Roon on time and deposited on the net (43 ‘). At the start of the shooting of Castillejo (ex Milan) for Lino: save Toloi (3 ‘). To straighten (momentarily) the evening of Atalanta is a stroke of magic by Ederson, who with an outside control knocks out Diakhaby and then with a shot for a round signs the equalizer (8 ‘). At 17 ‘Lino tries to surprise Musso from a distance: the Argentine rejects. In the end Hugo Duro thinks about it, with a header from Foulquier’s cross, to beat Musso, after having anticipated Djimsiti in elevation, for the well-deserved and definitive local doubling (36 ‘), closing the contest prematurely. Triple whistle and Valencia can celebrate, with their fans, the victory of the trophy. Next Saturday Atalanta will make their league debut in Genoa against Sampdoria.