The good momentum of the new Manchester United ends with a few clocks to go against Arsenal. And as often happens, when United don’t win, criticism comes. Especially by whoever wore that shirt…

The good moment of the new Manchester United, the one without…Cristiano Ronaldo, ends with a few laps of the clock to go against Arsenal. The leaders prevailed 3-2 and continued to impose their frantic pace on the Premier League, while the Red Devils were forced to lick their wounds after hoping to take a point away from the Emirates that would have boosted both morale and rankings. And as often happens, when United don’t win, criticism comes. Especially from those who wore that shirt and know how many expectations there are on the club’s players. Therefore, the hammering after the defeat against Arsenal comes from two great protagonists of Sir Alex Ferguson’s cycle: Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane.

Antony and the missed dribbling — The former defender has it in particular with one of the great signings of the summer, the Brazilian Antony. The green-and-gold winger arrived from Ajax for almost 100 million euros, but although class and numbers are not in question, it is his contribution to Manchester United that doesn’t entirely convince Ferdinand. Che, speaking into the microphones of his podcast Vibe with FIVE, spared no criticism of the footballer. “He doesn’t beat anyone one-on-one and I’m here wondering ‘has it always been like this?’ I wouldn’t put him in the sprinter category, whizzing past him and I thought maybe Antony doesn’t have all that strength in his legs. It’s okay to be a winger who has numbers, but still you have to get past the defender!” See also England-USA 0-0: the match -

short rose — Keane instead focuses on the past. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Irishman highlighted the presence on the field of four players who in his opinion symbolize the continuity with the disastrous previous periods. “United made progress but at the end of the game I still see Luke Shaw on the pitch Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Scott McTominay, it’s as if Manchester United still haven’t overcome the problems of the past. I don’t want to blame them, it was a tough match but I think United still have a short squad. Important players were missing today but a team like United should be able to handle a similar situation. But then you look at the bench and it wasn’t good at all. money he has spent, United have a short squad. And although I think they will finish in the top four, perhaps even winning a cup, if we talk about competing for the Premier League we are not quite there yet.”

January 23 – 10:02

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

