Lecce started the resumption of training several days ago. Today the Giallorossi are on the pitch in the morning at the Acaya for a training session divided into two groups. In the afternoon at 3 pm joint training began at the Heffort Sport Village in Parabita with the formation of ASD Soccer Dream Parabita which plays in the first category. Coach Marco Baroni didn’t use the starters, sending many Primavera players onto the field. For the record, the match ended 9-1 for Lecce.

The players not used in the afternoon test match did physical work in the gym. Dermaku and Bistrovic trained separately. A training session at the Acaya is scheduled for tomorrow morning. Lecce on Wednesday 23 December at 3.30 pm will be guests of theUdinese at the Dacia Arena. A very valid friendly to get closer to the Serie A climate again with the start of the championship set for January 4 when Lecce will host Lazio at the Via del Mare stadium.