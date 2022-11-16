Italy down for the goal by Ismajli from Empoli in the 16th minute, 4′ after Di Lorenzo’s equaliser. Then the one-two from the Freiburg striker. Fear for Tonali, who went out on a stretcher

A brace from Grifo opens the door to Mancini’s national team, who went behind after 16′ due to Ismajli’s goal. Di Lorenzo’s equalizer after only 4′ rebalanced the match, then the one-two from the Freiburg striker who knocked Albania down.

the match — First big chance for Italy in the 11th minute, a rebound in the box from Raspadori’s shot and the ball reaches Zaniolo, who shoots high from two steps away. But in the 16th minute Albania went through: a cross from a 4′ free-kick and a gap from Empoli’s Ismajli who slipped it into the corner to Meret’s right. 4′ go by and the Azzurri equalize: nice cross from Grifo and winning touch in front of goal from Di Lorenzo. Zaniolo goes close to the encore with a lob from the edge on Berisha’s hasty exit but the ball goes high. A moment after the overtaking: in the 26th minute Raspadori steals the ball and only serves Grifo in the middle of the box for Italy to make it 2-1. Fear at the end of time: Tonali falls terribly and remains on the ground. He is immobilized and goes out on a stretcher. Shortly after full post by Zaniolo on another non-perfect outing by Berisha. We go to rest above 2-1.

Heading Kumbulla engages Meret in the start of the second half. But the big chance is still for Grifo who frees his right foot from the edge with the ball slamming under the crossbar and returns to the field. A moment later he also crosses for Albania, with a blow from outside Uzuni. And it was again the woodwork that pardoned the Azzurri on Bajrami’s shot, with Bonucci who saved Lenjani’s conclusion on the line on the rebound. In the 64th minute the trio arrives, again with Grifo: Zaniolo serves Verratti in the area, a touch to the limit for the Freiburg forward who puts in the blue 3-1. In the 76th minute Dimarco’s left-footed volley forces Berisha to punch back for a corner. It is then Roshi who gives Meret the creeps, good at replying. In the final minutes left-handed, the 16-year-old Udinese striker Pafundi launched into the fray, who became the third-youngest blue debutant ever, the first in the last 100 years. See also An excellent end to the season for Ondablu and Sportamente

full service soon

November 16, 2022 (change November 16, 2022 | 22:48)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

