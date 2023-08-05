Home » Friendly match Frosinone-Cosenza 3-3 – Football
Friendly match Frosinone-Cosenza 3-3 – Football

The ‘Benito Stirpe’ friendly match between Frosinone and Cosenza ended 3-3. Ciociari ahead at 2′ pt with Harraoui, and doubling of Borrelli at 21′ pt. In the 24th minute the Calabrians scored with Tutino. Cosenza equals in the 20th minute with Zilli, nine minutes after Frosinone’s third goal with Baez, on an assist from Marchizza. In the 38th minute the 3-3 comes with Voca, one of Cosenza’s best.


“Today I was interested in nobody getting hurt, we wanted to put minutes in the legs in view of the Coppa Italia and the championship – commented coach Eusebio Di Francesco -. I’m interested in these matches, but I rely on the fact that I know what they’re doing. We are waiting for other players to arrive to give more quality and alternatives in various roles.”

