After the light morning training session, Inter ended the day with a joint training session with Novara. The friendly between the two teams ended 8-1 for the Nerazzurri, with Lautaro still the protagonist: another double for Toro, after the one against Lugano. And for the first time in this summer of approaching the new season, we return to talk about Lu-La also for what was shown on the pitch: joy also for Lukaku, author of the second goal in the second part of the test – the fifth of the Nerazzurri – three minutes later the Argentine’s goal.

In the first part of the friendly training, Inter found the goals of Barella, Dzeko and Bellanova: the Bosnian and the former Cagliari entered the match in progress against Monaco after returning postponed from the holidays. Against Lens, Saturday at 18.30, it could be the right test to understand where the big players are, with less training on their legs than those who started training from the beginning. Among Inzaghi’s men the young Zanotti also scored, who was seen on the pitch with the first team against Cagliari last December. To complete the score are Bertolussi’s goal for Novara (on a penalty) and Ciancio’s own goal.