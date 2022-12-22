In the friendly derby of the Inzaghi brothers, the Nerazzurri won thanks to Edin’s header in the 80th minute and Big Rom’s tap in in the 87th minute

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

Eyes on Lukaku? Romelu scores. Eyes on the attacking duo? Dzeko also scores goals. Inter win in Reggio Calabria: 2-0 against Reggina, the goals arrived in the final phase of the match. But it was not the result Simone Inzaghi was looking for, in the challenge with his brother Pippo. But the growth of condition waiting for Naples on January 4th. He found it, actually more in the second half, after more than 60 minutes played at too slow a pace.

Not really championship rhythms, those of the first half. Wanting to play on the period, the rush for Christmas presents these hours is decidedly more frenetic than that of the 22 on the pitch. For the first real chance, we had to wait for the 10th minute: Reggina was one step away from scoring, with a header from Gagliolo a few meters from goal, which needed a super save from Onana. Inter is a diesel car that finds the right starting point only when it goes to the left. And in fact it was Dimarco in the 16th minute who put in the middle for Dzeko, who however missed the (not impossible) right-footed volley. The wait is all for Lukaku: in the 21st minute, a combination with Dzeko and Romelu’s left foot from 20 meters, rejected by Ravaglia. Between 30′ and 40′ the Dzeko show takes place. On the contrary, though. In the 32nd minute the Bosnian finishes with an unwatchable right footed shot from the edge, looking for the outside of the foot. Two minutes later Edin still had a chance, but Dimarco’s header from a corner went wide. And finally in the 37th minute, when the forward wastes on an assist from Mkhitaryan. Reggina appears in the 42nd minute, but Gori doesn’t find the time to finish. Lukaku, on the other hand, finds it in the 45th minute: it is the Belgian’s second ring, hit the post with a header. See also Italy, what a debut: 83-62 against Estonia in the name of Fontecchio and Polonara

second half — The second half began like the first half: a great intervention from Onana was needed, after five minutes, to block a left-footed volley from outside Giraudo aimed at the corner. Inter tries to raise the pace, Simone Inzaghi on the bench is not exactly satisfied and tries to incite him. But he produced little, so much so that the coach needed three substitutions: in the 21st minute Darmian, Gosens and Gagliardini came in for Skriniar, Bastoni and Mkhitaryan. Darmian and Dimarco become Acerbi’s “arms”. Not even a minute and it is Gosens who builds, in tandem with Dzeko, an opportunity on which Acerbi misses the split tap-in with an empty net. New Nerazzurri chance: guess what, Dzeko again, whose header from Bellanova’s cross still ends high over the crossbar. Reggina struggles to restart, Inzaghi also brings in De Vrij (raising Darmian on the right), Asslani and Cordaz for Onana. The shock comes from Asslani: in the 35th minute his right foot from the edge forces Ravaglia into a corner. And from that corner, beaten by Calhanoglu, Dzeko finally finds the goal, with a header. Inter ahead. And the party was complete in the 42nd minute, when Lukaku controlled a loose ball in the middle of the area and beat Ravaglia with a touch underneath. There was still time for a shot by Asslani from the edge, a super play by Gosens, who hit the post with a backheel after a corner. And a post for Reggina as well, in full recovery: Canotto, as soon as he enters, jumps two opponents and scares Cordaz with his right foot. That’s enough, the public is partying anyway. See also The top 10 Belgian players in Serie A: from Mertens to Lukaku and Gerets

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 20:01)

