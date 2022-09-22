In breaking latest news Nicolato’s boys lost 2-0, thanks to the brace of the Sheffield United striker arrived at the start of the match. In the final, Rovella was sent off for a double yellow card

A little more than two years after the only defeat in the 90 ‘of the management of Paolo Nicolato, comes the knockout with England. Shocking the first five minutes, then the Italians raise their heads but fail to score.

shock boot — The impact with English football – not only with his U21 national team – is hard, very hard. Italy immediately crushed, after 70 seconds forced into a scrum in the area, and Bove intervenes on Gallagher’s feet ready to finish on the net. Penalty for England. Brewster from the spot displaces Plizzari. And after five minutes it’s already 2-0. Bove misses the disengagement pressed by Gallagher, Gomes pockets for Brewster who cuts behind Scalvini and vainly chased by Viti, then with a very delicate touch overtakes Plizzari at the exit. We knew it could be difficult, but not that difficult. The Azzurri manage to build an opportunity in the 14th minute, Parisi’s descent and Cambiaso’s blow (or perhaps shoulder) all alone in the center area, the ball guilty out. But a minute later England is still dangerous. Descent of Spence – powerful run and muscles trained at Tottenham by Conte – ball put in half and corrected by Plizzari, Gallagher goes without fail but finds Okoli’s rescue in front of the goal line. At 23 ‘Pellegri manages to create an opportunity by bypassing the central Harwood-Bellis but is closed by the outgoing Bursik goalkeeper. Shortly after, it is the Torino forward who comes out, due to an adductor problem: Colombo in his place. Italy manages to raise the center of gravity a little, especially on the low exit of England, Cambiaghi concludes a couple of times out slightly. At 36 ‘the best blue occasions: corner from Rovella and header from Viti, with a save on Brewster’s line, practically to the personal hat-trick. In closing, however, still England: Palmer’s corner and Colwell’s header on the post. See also Under 21, the squad: new Caprile, Cittadini, Ruggeri, Circati and Moro

the recovery — Italy begins the recovery with four new features: the debutante Cittadini for Viti in defense, Fagioli for Bove in midfield, Esposito for Cambiaghi in attack and above all Udogie for Parisi on the left. The Udinese winger, bought by Tottenham, has the characteristics to equalize the physicality of the English. But the whole team is improving. Shorter wards, closer blues. Another right from Gallagher in the 1 ‘is for a long time the only English chance. Italy, on the other hand, builds, but does not build, as it often does. Colombo frees himself in the area at 6 ‘but shoots high with his right. At 11 ‘Fagioli put in for Rovella, closed by a great cover from Colwill. At 15 ‘Fagioli tries twice from distance, out of measure. Then it is up to Rovella, who goes up to the control room: on the 18th free kick that touches the pole, on the 21 ‘sudden right out of nothing. From a standstill Esposito also tries, Bursik takes refuge in the corner. England made 8 changes in the 27th minute and athletically regained control, Italy showed up again in the 41st minute with a lunge from Bellanova and a cross, Colombo headed high. The game closes early a minute later when the very generous Rovella gets a second yellow card for a foul on Ramsey. We are far from the British, but not so far.

September 22, 2022

