Against Poland, they were definitely not outnumbered on the pitch. Twenty-three-year-old Krejčí kicked off qualification for EURO 2024 with a goal in the very first minute, Jurásek, a year younger, did not let himself be embarrassed and assisted Tomáš Čvančara’s goal a few tens of seconds later.

During the duel they met often, cooperating together on the left side. Krejčí as one of the three stoppers, Jurásek in the wing-back position. “I had a great time working with him. We communicated with each other without problems. Hats off to him, he put in a great performance in his first start. I clearly perceive his progress,” Krejí praised his teammate, who made his senior national team debut on Friday in Eden.

Everyone praised me, which pleases David Jurásek. This match is the most in my career so farVideo : Sport.cz

And what is the relationship between the two young men outside the stadium? “Although he is a celebrity, we know each other from Zbrojovka. We sometimes spend time together in Brno, we know each other from before,” revealed Krejčí. “We have a neutral zone in Brno, where we meet other boys, we have mutual friends,” added Jurásek a few minutes later.

In addition, the national team is completely different from club events. “This rivalry is not solved here. Of course, maybe we’ll poke each other at the hotel, but in the match we’re teammates and friends. We can sort it out now,” Jurásek described in front of journalists. “We got along on the pitch, we talked a lot about each other,” he went on to talk about working with Krejčí.

“In Prague during the season, we don’t give anything to each other, but now we are not in the club,” he added forcefully at the end. They will now travel to Moldova with the entire national team for the continuation of the qualification on Monday. After their return, they will return to the league and the battle for the title will continue.