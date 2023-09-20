Frigintini, another victory over Pro Ragusa

A brace from Kevin Sangiorgio allowed the rossoblù to Frigintini football City of Modica to beat the Iblei of Pro Ragusa for the third time this season: twice in the Italian Cup and, yesterday, in the second day of the Promotion championship.

A success that allows Samuele Buoncompagni’s eleven to repeat the success of the first day and remain at the top of the Group D standings.

“A result and a position that must not make us lose sight of our objectives – states the rossoblù coach – which are to play a good championship and in the end see our position”.

Victory on their home debut for Pianese and his teammates who, however, are not exempt from some criticism for not having expressed in these first matches a game that they had expressed at the end of last season. The match then, which saw a lackluster first half with few opportunities and spectacle while Pro Ragusa attempted to surprise the rossoblù rearguard. Ruffino was called into action in the 29th minute and performed very well. Then, following a free kick from the edge, a request for a penalty kick for Frigintini for a “hand” on the barrier not detected by the referee closes the first half.

When the game resumed Frigintini with more determination and conviction, with the results immediately visible. Guests in trouble forced to interrupt the game with fouls. Then suddenly the “flashes” that direct the result in a favorable way to the Frigintini football City of Modica. The first from Gabriele Giurdanella who places a ball in the deep corridor on which Kevin Sangiorgio pounces and passes the visiting goalkeeper with a lob to break the deadlock. Ball in the centre, phrasing from the guests into which Simone Drago intervenes and sprints forward and between two opponents sees Sangiorgio very free on the left to whom he passes the ball and with a diagonal shot beats Cavone for the second time.

The guests reacted and Salvo Assenza cleared a very dangerous ball on the goal line. In the 28th minute the visitors’ goal was disallowed due to offside, while in the 37th minute Iurato’s long-range shot narrowly missed the goal. In the 40th minute Ruffino saved a shot from Amenta, while immediately after it was Fusca who challenged Cavone who was saved from capitulation for the third time with the help of the crossbar. The referee’s final whistle sees the game stagnate in midfield and the rossoblù of Frigintini calcio Città di Modica celebrate the success.

This is the match scoreboard:

FRIGINTINI CITY OF MODICA 2

PRO RAGUSA 0

Goals: 53′,54′ Sangiorgio

Frigintini City of Modica: Ruffino, Assenza, Iozzia (90′ Blandino), Fusca, Pianese, Wally, Sangiorgio (87′ Francesco Calabrese), Buscema, Drago (92′ Vindigni), Noukri (70′ D. Calabrese), Giudanella (83′ Pricone) . On the bench: Caruso, Avola, Gambuzza, Colombo. Trainer: Samuele Buoncompagni

Pro Ragusa: Cavone, Carnemolla (90′ Milio), Guastella, Kodra (55′ Iurato), Scribano, Missud, Carnazza, Ambrogio (69′ Garufi), Zocco (35′ Amenta) E. Occhipinti. On the bench: Macias, Licitra, Gennuso. Trainer: Alessandro Nigro

Referee: Salvatore Musumeci Aia section of Acireale; Assistants: Gabrielbattista Castelletti (Aia Caltanissetta section) and Federico Principato (Aia di Agrigento section)

In the photo: Kevin Sangiorgio

