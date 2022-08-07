Home Sports Frigirola, no repechage “But let’s start again stronger”
Enrico Venni

06 August 2022

PAVIA

With the repechage in Serie C and D completed and Caravaggio, a Lombard team in the running to return to Serie D after relegation, the door of admission in Promotion for Frigirola Pavia is out for two positions, but for the next tournament of First category set up a very competitive squad and presented it the other night at the Best field in via Scarenzio in the presence of the deputy mayor Antonio Bobbio Pallavicini and the municipal councilor Roberto Torti.

«They seem to be difficult if the doors for the repechage in Promotion have not been closed now after having made the playoffs and today the first team excluded from the Promotion – admits the president of Frigirola Pavia Angelo Gandini -. We are however proud of what we have done with a young team that has grown and has touched this goal and now with a renewal and many arrivals, we want to be the second team of the city after Pavia, which we are happy to host in these days for their preparation – recalls Gandini – improve the second place obtained in our championship round in the First category…. ».

Ambitions to go up in the Promotion, therefore, anything but hidden from the patron of the neroverdi for a reality that wants to grow after having restarted from scratch in recent years from the Third category. «And we also do it by developing an increasingly competitive youth sector – explains the president of Frigirola -. This is why we have also included the new youth manager Donald Barocelli who has a long experience in this sector. We must also thank the Municipality’s attention to our activity and in particular the Deputy Mayor Bobbio Pallavicini and the councilor Torti. We are not a suburban pitch as a municipal councilor defined us during the approval of the allocation for the lighting of our structure by the Municipality ». –

Enrico Venni

