Frodeno vs. Blummenfelt: The biggest triathlon duel in the world

Dhe series of setbacks just didn’t end. Triathlon giant Jan Frodeno finally wanted to make his comeback at the beginning of April after the sapping Corona period followed by an injury-related epidemic season – and then he had to cancel shortly beforehand. Anew. This time he was attacked by a virus, the doctor did not give the green light. “It’s just annoying,” he said in frustration.

Now the three-time Hawaii champion sounds much more optimistic in conversation with WELT, because his return is imminent. With a duel that the scene has been longing for for years.