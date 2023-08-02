Frog King and Butterfly Queen Shine at 31st Summer Universiade Swimming Event

Chinese Swimmers Dominate 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu

Chengdu, August 1 – The swimming event of the 31st Summer World University Games kicked off in Chengdu with the arrival of swimming stars Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei. Fresh off their victories at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, the “Frog King” and “Butterfly Queen” did not disappoint, setting new records and leading the Chinese team to victory.

In the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, Qin Haiyang set a new record with a time of 58.42 seconds during the semifinals, securing his place in the final. Meanwhile, Zhang Yufei dominated the women’s 50-meter butterfly, breaking the record set by Chinese star Lu Ying in 2015. Zhang Yufei’s time of 25.29 seconds solidified her place in the finals.

In the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay final, Zhang Yufei showcased her strength as she led the Chinese team to victory, setting a new record with a time of 3:37.51. This victory secured the first gold medal for the Chinese college student sports delegation in the swimming event of the Universiade.

Zhang Yufei, who arrived in Chengdu earlier in the day, wasted no time in making her mark. She ranked first in the women’s 50-meter butterfly preliminaries with a time of 25.83 seconds and later helped the Chinese team qualify for the finals in the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle event. In the evening, Zhang Yufei broke the record again during the semi-finals of the women’s 50-meter butterfly with a time of 25.29 seconds.

In the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle final, Zhang Yufei anchored the Chinese team and withstood the pressure from the Italian team to claim the gold medal. Alongside her teammates Li Bingjie, Liu Yaxin, and Luo Youyang, they stood on the highest podium.

Speaking after the game, Li Bingjie expressed the team’s determination to win and take advantage of their home field advantage. Zhang Yufei also shared her goal of winning the championship in four individual competitions and winning as many medals as possible in the relay races during this Universiade.

In other swimming finals that day, Italian swimmer Lamberti won the men’s 400-meter freestyle championship, while the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter individual medley went to Kajimoto Kazuka of Japan. The men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay saw Poland, Brazil, and Italy claim the top three spots.

On August 2, the swimming competition will continue, with six gold medals up for grabs, including the women’s 50-meter butterfly and men’s 100-meter breaststroke.

The Chinese swimming team’s outstanding performance in the Universiade highlights their ambition to continue their success in upcoming competitions, including the Hangzhou Asian Games.

