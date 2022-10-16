Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2023 the reform of sports work will come into force, as amended by the Draghi government on September 29th. A reform that, as the former undersecretary with responsibility for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, pointed out, will impact about 750,000 workers and 60,000 employers. The heart of the provision (legislative decree 36/2021), even net of corrections, remains the recognition of social security and insurance protection for sports workers that will cover maternity for instructors and athletes, as well as illness and accidents.

Sports workers

In fact, from 1 January, there will be workers who work in professional sports clubs or in amateur sports clubs, for a fee. Instead, there will no longer be the figure of the amateur (originally provided for by Legislative Decree 36/2021), but volunteers will be able to assist the activity of sports bodies free of charge, who will however only be entitled to reimbursement of expenses.

From now on, members of sports workers may also be included, as long as they carry out tasks necessary for the performance of sporting activities, identified for example by federal resolutions, with the exception of those of an administrative-managerial nature. This could include managers, referees, observers and data analysts. And more generally, the new professional figures that should establish themselves.

In practice, sports workers can be qualified as subordinates, self-employed or co.co.co. In professional sports clubs, as a rule, one will move within the context of an employment relationship, except for exceptions (for example, when the sportsman is not bound to attend training sessions or the contractual performance does not exceed eight hours a week or five days monthly or 30 days in a year, in this case the relationship constitutes the subject of self-employment). However, the contract may be completed for a maximum of 5 years and it will be possible to proceed with the transfer before the expiry date. In the amateur field, on the other hand, a temporal criterion has been introduced: we will move in the area of ​​self-employment and co.co.co if the duration of the services, consistent with federal regulations and other recognized organizations, does not go beyond 18 hours per week, excluding the time dedicated to sporting events.

Apprenticeship and “bond”

To facilitate the training and care of nurseries, professional and amateur sports clubs will be able to stipulate apprenticeship contracts with young people from 15 years of age, instead of 18, and up to 23 years of age.