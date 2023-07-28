from 29 July to 5 August 2023 the XXVI edition

There is a lot of mountains in this XXVI edition of the Cervino CineMountain, narrated by the fifty films in competition and by the Italian and international guests who will take the stage of the festival: Alessandro Borghi, Kilian Jornet Burgada, Hervé Barmasse, Anna Torretta, Giuseppe Cederna, Edu Marin , Linda Cottino, Nathan Paulin, Edoardo Raspelli.

The program includes literary matinees and performances, great sporting and cinematic evenings and events for the little ones.

And then the Grand Prix des Festivals Conseil de la Vallée, the Oscars of mountain cinema.

The Matterhorn CineMountain is preparing to raise the curtain from 29 July to 5 August 2023 in Breuil-Cervinia and Valtournenche. Realized with the support of the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Valle Council and the Municipality of Valtournenche, it will be a particularly rich XXVI edition with 8 days of programming, 53 films, selected from over 350 arriving from 90 different countries, of which 23 previews – among Italian, world and international – 3 films out of competition, and a busy calendar of appointments with great guests, from cinema to the mountains, from literature to journalism.

Cervino CineMountain: the XXVI edition is underway

The festival will be opened by Alessandro Borghi, who will tell anecdotes and secrets of “The eight mountains”, and in the following days the skyrunners Kilian Jornet Burgada, Marino Giacometti and Bruno Brunod, the mountaineers Hervé Barmasse, Anna Torretta, Edu Marin , François Cazzanelli, Yannik Graziani, Emrik Favre, Stefano Stradelli and Rinaldo Carrel, the actor Giuseppe Cederna, protagonist of “Mediterraneo”, the journalists Linda Cottino and Edoardo Raspelli, historic conductor of Melaverde, the tightrope walker Nathan Paulin and many others. Together with them also directors, screenwriters, actors and producers who have chosen the festival at the foot of the Matterhorn to meet and present their cinematographic works.

Mountaintelling and Versante Sport: the novelties of the 2023 edition

Two novelties this year: Mountaintelling and Versante Sport. Mountaintelling “The mountain in contemporary fictional cinema” is the strongly desired new container of the Festival, conceived and created in collaboration with the Valle d’Aosta Film Commission, to enhance the ability of the big screen to tell the essence of the mountain through this cinematographic genre, restoring the role not only of scenario but of protagonist of the narration, capable of influencing and accompanying, in this case, the path of a life-long friendship between Pietro and Bruno, in a remote village in the highlands. Versante Sport, on the other hand, is the new film section that hosts films dedicated to mountain sports, great athletes, their exploits and their personal stories, from climbing to skiing, from MTB to running.

The main mountain

No longer just a scenography for stories or a setting for documentaries, the mountain also takes on a real role in films and, as such, influences the development of the narrative and the evolution of the characters within the films: indulgent companion of a path of change or redemption, indomitable adversary in challenges to one’s physical and psychological limits, maternal ally in reuniting feelings and relationships, fragile “body” to defend.

Together with “The eight mountains”, there will be three films out of competition: RISPET will also be screened, the first feature film by Cecilia Bozza Wolf from thirty, on the emotional and psychological condition of young people living in Alpine villages, and, in a world premiere, THE NOIR … by Charley Radcliffe, on the extraordinary feat of the three climbers François Cazzanelli, Emrik Favre and Stefano Stradelli, which will close the awards evening.

the matinees of the XXVI edition of the Cervino CineMountain

In addition to the screenings, there will be matinee appointments with Marco Albino Ferrari, Enrico Camanni, Edoardo Raspelli, Alessandra Celesia, Orso Tosco, Anna Torretta, Linda Cottino, Sasha Naspini, Giulio Moriondo and Ilaria Bavastro, and MOUNTAIN KIDS, which this year combines the usual projections of animated films for children with two new appointments: an afternoon dedicated to climbing, with some exceptional instructors such as Anna Torretta, Hervé Barmasse, Edu Marin, Simone Salvagnin and Yannick Graziani, and the presentation of the book “Barny and the Dragon”, with readings, a drawing workshop and a snack for everyone.

As every year, there are three categories in competition: the Grand Prix des Festivals – Conseil de la Vallée, the “Oscar of mountain cinema”, which the Cervino CineMountain awards to the winning works of the main sector festivals; the International Competition, which brings together the entered films selected from over 500 arriving this year from 69 different countries; Mountain Kids, a selection of the best animated films that tell the “enchanted” mountain stories. The Grand Prix Circuit Prize will also be awarded to the most voted film in the Grand Prix des Festival category by the audience of Chamois and La Magdeleine, thanks to the collaboration of the two municipal administrations.

READ ALSO: Cervino Cinemountain 2021: a record edition

All info on www.cervinocinemountain.it

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

