The Biancoceleste club could not let the player leave like almost all the other European clubs for the Sub 20 tournament

The Lazio locks Luka Romero. Not only as regards the market, with the renewal of the contract only to be signed but with an agreement already reached for weeks. The biancoceleste team would in fact have decided not to let Luka Romero leave for the South American Under-20 football championship. According to reports in Argentina TYC Sports ed The graphic the Argentinian will not participate in the tournament scheduled in Colombia from 19 January to 12 February. But in reality, according to what was collected by our editorial staff, the Biancoceleste club has not yet made a definitive decision in this regard. However, Lazio will hardly deprive themselves of 2004.

In fact, since it is not an official tournament recognized by FIFA, clubs have the right not to let players go. And it is no coincidence that Lazio would not be an isolated choice, but a path also followed by various European clubs. Besides Romero in fact should not be part of the competition too Matias Soule of Juventus, Alexander Garnacho of Manchester United and the brothers carbon (Valentin of Inter and Franco of Cagliari on loan from the Nerazzurri). The only Argentine footballer registered in Europe that should be part of the expedition is instead Facundo Good nightjust bought from Brighton for 6 million and coming from Rosario Central.

The speech is different in view of the Under 20 World Championship scheduled in Indonesia from 20 May to 11 June. In that case, in fact, since it is an official tournament the Lazio would be forced to leave Luke Romeroshould Mascherano decide to call up the Argentine. See also The selection and training of the Chinese national Go team starts to sprint for 3 gold medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

December 30, 2022 (change December 30, 2022 | 16:50)

